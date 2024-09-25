Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee’s Gyeongseong Creature Season 2: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Gyeongseong Creature, the action thriller, is returning back with its second season, which follows the story of monsters that create havoc for the population. The show is directed by the very talented Jung Dong Yoon, who also previously worked on the first season alongside other popular shows such as It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Heart Surgeons, and more. Meanwhile, Kang Eun Kyung serves as the writer of the series.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 release date and time

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 is scheduled to be released on September 27, 2024, and will be released at 12 AM Pacific time. Scheduled for a total of 7 episodes, the show is shot in Korean and will be available with English subtitles.

Where to Watch Gyeongseong Creature Season 2

The show will be released on the global streaming platform Netflix.

The genre of Gyeongseong Creature Season 2

The show is described as a sci-fi action thriller with a touch of drama. It will also include a subplot displaying the romance between certain characters.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 plot

Set in 1945, during the occupation of Gyeongseong (now Seoul) by the Imperial Japanese Army, the plot of Gyeongseong Creature revolves around the brutal reality faced by Korean civilians. The story dives into the harrowing secret biological experiments conducted by the Japanese forces, subjecting men and women to unimaginable horrors.

Amidst this turmoil, Jang Tae Sang, the charismatic and resourceful owner of Gyeongseong's most prosperous pawnshop, finds his comfortable world upended when he crosses paths with Yoon Chae Ok, a fierce tracker determined to find her missing mother. As they uncover the dark truth behind Ongseong Hospital’s experiments, they come face to face with a terrifying creature born from these inhumane practices, an abomination that threatens everyone in its path.

Together, Tae Sang and Chae Ok must navigate a city where danger lurks around every corner, confronting not only the monstrous results of human cruelty but also their own inner demons. In the new season, the story transports to 2024 Seoul, where the horrors of the past have reawakened, entwining their fates once more. The narrative explores the enduring impact of history, human resilience, and the relentless pursuit of justice in the face of unimaginable evil.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 cast

The cast of the show is led by Park Seo Joon, who has previously worked in various popular shows such as Record of Youth, Itaewon Class, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Hwarang, and more. Han So Hee also joins the stellar cast who appeared in The World of the Married, Nevertheless, My Name, Soundtrack #1, and more.

The rest of the supporting actors in the show include Bae Hyeon Seong, who previously appeared in Family by Choice in 2024. Lee Moo Saeng, on the other hand, is a legendary actor who acted in Blood Free, Hide, Maestra: Strings of Truth, The Glory, The Silent Sea, and more. Han Dong Hee, a rising K-drama star, will also be playing a major role. She appeared in shows like Seoul Busters, Frankly Speaking, Captivating the King, A Bloody Lucky Day, and more.

