Hellbound Season 2 teaser: Chaos unfolds as Kim Sung Cheol and Min Shin Rok resurrect from Hell

Hellbound Season 2 will be premiering in October 2024, 3 years following the release of Season 1. The supernatural horror tells the story of a world infested by demons following which various religious cults are formed. Yoo Ah In has been replaced with Kim Sung Cheol due to an ongoing police investigation.

On September 25, Netflix released the teaser of their upcoming drama Hellbound Season 2 starring Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Hyun Joo, Kim Shin Rok, Hong Eui Joon and Yang Ik Jun. The teaser shows the chaos which follows as the ones who were condemned to hell suddenly resurrect. Many innocent lose their life as the world becomes disorderly. The teaser ends with the character Jung Jin Soo saying, 'Enjoy this new world that I have created'.

Watch the Hellbound Season 2 teaser below.

Hellbound Season 2 will first premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival, which is scheduled from October 4th to 11th. Following this, the series will be streaming on Netflix from October 25.

The drama stars Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Hyun Joo, Kim Shin Rok, Moon So Ri, Lee Dong Hi, Cho Dong In and more.

The story is based on the webcomic Hellbound, which is written by Yeon Sang Ho and illustrated by Choi Kyu Seok. It has been directed by Yeon Sang Ho, who is also known for international hits like Train to Busan and Revelation. Choi Gyu Seok has written the script.

Hellbound deals with fantastical superstitions and cults. The world is suddenly plagued by mysterious creatures and a new cult is formed that seems suspicious. Season 2 will pick up from where Season 1 left.

The story will follow the religious factions, the New Truth, the Arrowheads, and Sodo leader Hyejin, who must deal with the consequences of the resurrection of the condemned as they reappear from hell. The fight with the demonic supernatural beings continues.

