Happy 8 years with NCT DREAM: Exploring septets savoring discography with hits like Chewing Gum, Hot Sauce, Candy and more

Happy 8th anniversary to NCT DREAM! From their debut with Chewing Gum to the explosive energy of Hot Sauce and the sweet vibes of Candy, this dynamic septet has been captivating fans with their infectious tunes and boundless charisma. Join us in celebrating NCT DREAM’s journey as we treat on some of their most satisfying tracks!

NCT DREAM turns 8

Celebrating eight vibrant years, NCT DREAM has become a beacon of youthful energy and musical evolution. Debuting in 2016 with the infectious Chewing Gum, this dynamic septet, including Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung, has since captivated hearts with their diverse discography and ever-evolving sound.

From the spicy, genre-defining hit Hot Sauce to the nostalgic charm of Candy, NCT DREAM's journey reflects a thrilling transition from innocent beginnings to bold maturity. Their albums, including Glitch Mode and ISTJ, have solidified their place as one of the most beloved group/sub-units in K-pop, while their global impact is marked by record-breaking sales and a passionate international fanbase. With a world tour on the horizon, NCT DREAM continues to push boundaries and enchant audiences worldwide.

7 NCT DREAM songs that will surely satisfy your cravings for good music

1. Chewing Gum

NCT DREAM's debut single, Chewing Gum, bursts with youthful exuberance and playful charm. Released on August 24, 2016, this bubbly pop track showcases the group's vibrant energy and distinctive style.

The song's infectious beat and catchy lyrics, paired with a choreography featuring hoverboards, highlight the members' fun and fresh persona. With its cheerful bubblegum pop vibe, Chewing Gum quickly captured hearts, making a splash on global charts and setting the stage for NCT DREAM's dynamic journey in K-pop.

2. Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce by NCT DREAM is a fiery mix of Latin beats and Afrobeat-inspired hip-hop that ignited their debut studio album. Released on May 10, 2021, this track sizzles with its playful lyrics and vibrant energy.

Described as a blend of minimalism and catchy chants, Hot Sauce stands out with its experimental flair and irresistible groove. The music video, set in a lively taqueria, adds a whimsical touch to the song’s spicy charm. Bursting onto global charts, Hot Sauce showcases NCT DREAM’s bold, fresh style.

3. Candy

NCT DREAM's song Candy is a delightful holiday treat wrapped in a nostalgic vibe, echoing the classic H.O.T. track with a modern twist. Released as part of their special winter EP, this song blends festive cheer with catchy pop hooks and heartfelt lyrics.

The playful and vibrant tune stands out with its retro synthesizers and cheerful rhythm, perfectly capturing the spirit of the season. Candy not only celebrates the holidays but also shows NCT DREAM’s evolution in a fun, spirited way.

4. Tangerine Love

Tangerine Love (Favorite) by NCT DREAM celebrates love wrapped in a winter wonderland. The song combines catchy pop beats with lush, sweet melodies, painting a picture of warm affection amid the cold season.

Its playful lyrics and rich, retro synths create a refreshing yet nostalgic vibe, making it a standout track on their Candy EP. The song’s joyful energy and colorful imagery perfectly capture the essence of a cherished winter romance.

5. Yoghurt Shake

Yogurt Shake, the vibrant third track on NCT DREAM’s ISTJ album, is a refreshing blend of pop and funk. The song’s playful lyrics and upbeat rhythm capture the exhilarating rollercoaster of emotions that come with infatuation.

With its catchy chorus and lively beats, it’s like a musical whirlwind: sweet, tangy, and impossible to resist. The track perfectly encapsulates the feeling of being swept off your feet, making it a standout anthem for summer vibes.

6. Smoothie

NCT DREAM’s Smoothie, from their ISTJ album, serves up a sonic delight that's as exhilarating as it is refreshing. With its bold blend of vibrant beats and edgy lyrics, the track is a tantalizing mix of sweet and spicy, just like the perfect smoothie.

The song's energetic rhythm and catchy chorus invite listeners to sip on the intoxicating blend of emotions and rhythms, making it a standout track that stirs up excitement and delivers a taste of pure musical bliss.

7. Carat Cake

NCT DREAM’s Carat Cake is a dazzling treat that sparkles with high energy and infectious charm. Released on March 25, 2024, this track is a dazzling tribute to luxury and allure, wrapped in a playful, high-energy package.

With its catchy chorus and vivid imagery of glimmering jewels, Carat Cake combines sweet lyrics with a powerful beat, making it a standout anthem that celebrates both opulence and excitement. It’s a musical feast that leaves listeners craving more, like the perfect slice of cake.

