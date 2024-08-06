MTV VMAs 2024: BLACKPINK's Lisa grabs 4 nominations for ROCKSTAR, BTS' Jungkook earns 2 with Seven, and more K-pop nods

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) are just around the corner, and the 2024 nominations have set the stage for a night of spectacular performances and fierce competition. This year, K-pop continues to make a strong impact, with BLACKPINK's Lisa and BTS’ Jungkook leading the charge for Korean artists.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has made a notable impact with her recent single ROCKSTAR, earning four nominations across key categories. She’s in the running for Best Editing, Best Choreography, and Best Art Direction, showcasing her versatile artistry. Lisa’s nomination for Best Editing is particularly exciting, with the video’s dynamic visuals and cutting-edge editing by Nik Kohler capturing the essence of her electrifying performance. In Best Choreography, Sean Bankhead’s innovative moves have earned Lisa a spot, further highlighting her ability to blend music and dance seamlessly. Additionally, the striking visuals of ROCKSTAR have landed Lisa a nomination for Best Art Direction, with Pongsan Thawatwichian’s creative direction adding a unique flair to the music video.

On the other hand, BTS’ Jungkook has also garnered significant recognition. His collaboration with Latto on the track Seven has earned him two nominations. The song is up for Best Collaboration, alongside major names like Drake and Post Malone. Jungkook’s engaging performance and Latto’s dynamic contribution make Seven a standout track, and the nomination is a testament to their successful musical partnership. Furthermore, Seven has also secured a spot in the Best K-Pop category, competing against other K-pop powerhouses like NCT Dream, NewJeans, and Stray Kids. This recognition reflects Jungkook’s enduring influence as a solo artist and his ability to cross musical boundaries even as he fulfills his mandatory military service.

In the Best K-Pop category, Lisa’s ROCKSTAR will face off against notable acts like NCT Dream’s Smoothie, NewJeans’ Super Shy, Stray Kids’ LALALALA, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Deja Vu. This fierce competition highlights the international appeal and diverse talent within the K-pop industry.

Furthermore, K-pop quintet LE SSERAFIM has also bagged the nomination for Best Push Performance of the Year, in the month of June 2024 for their recent release EASY, competing against GloRilla, Jessie Murph, Teddy Swims, Laufey, and more.

The ceremony will air live on September 10 at 8 PM ET, promising a night filled with dazzling performances and memorable moments. Fans can look forward to a show that celebrates not only the achievements of their favorite artists but also the vibrant diversity of today’s music landscape. With Lisa and Jungkook representing K-pop on this grand stage, the 2024 MTV VMAs are set to be an unforgettable celebration of music and artistry.

