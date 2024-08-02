TREASURE earns double Platinum; SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan X Wonwoo, NewJeans and more earn Gold RIAJ certifications

The RIAJ has revealed its latest certifications; TREASURE's album REBOOT hits double platinum, while NewJeans, NCT DREAM, NCT WISH, and SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan x Wonwoo all score gold! Read on!

In an exciting update from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ), TREASURE has achieved a remarkable milestone with their 2023 album REBOOT, earning a double platinum certification. This accolade, awarded for surpassing 500,000 units shipped in Japan, highlights TREASURE's growing influence and success in the Japanese market.

The RIAJ has also granted gold certifications to several other notable releases. NewJeans’ Japanese debut single, Supernatural, and NCT DREAM’s second Japanese single, Moonlight, have both been recognized for shipping over 100,000 units. Similarly, NCT WISH's new single Songbird and SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan x Wonwoo’s Korean unit debut single THIS MAN also achieved gold status.

These certifications reflect a thriving year for K-pop in Japan, with groups continuing to expand their reach and impact in one of the industry's most significant markets.

More about TREASURE, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans and NCT’s latest releases

1. TREASURE’s REBOOT

TREASURE's second studio album, REBOOT, released on July 28, 2023, marks a dynamic new chapter for the K-pop boy group. Building on their energetic pre-release single, Move, and the vibrant lead track, Bona Bona, REBOOT features 10 fresh tracks that showcase their evolving sound.

Announced by YG Entertainment’s Yang Hyun Suk in June, the album follows a strategic reboot, highlighted by the debut of the sub-unit T5. With a blend of captivating rhythms and standout visuals, REBOOT is a testament to TREASURE's growth and their expanding impact in the K-pop scene.

2. SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan X Wonwoo’s THIS MAN

THIS MAN, the debut single album by SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan x Wonwoo, hit the scene on June 17, 2024, with a bang. Featuring the lead single Last Night, a sultry collaboration with guitarist Park Ju Won, the album quickly set a new benchmark with record-breaking first-week sales.

The project, which also includes Jeonghan’s solo single Beautiful Monster and Wonwoo’s Leftover, is a captivating dive into a mysterious urban legend, blending dreamy narratives with striking visuals. Since its launch, THIS MAN shows Jeonghan and Wonwoo’s unique artistry and has captivated fans globally.

3. NewJeans’ Supernatural

NewJeans' Supernatural, released on June 21, 2024, marked the group’s thrilling debut in the Japanese market. Featuring the captivating lead track Supernatural and the dynamic B-side Right Now, the single draws from Manami and Pharrell's 2009 hit Back of My Mind, blending familiar melodies with fresh beats.

This release kicked off their Japanese promotional activities with pop-up stores, collaborations with artists Takashi Murakami and Hiroshi Fujiwara, and an animated music video that channels vibrant, Murakami-inspired visuals. Following its success, the Korean version of Supernatural was released on July 5.

4. NCT DREAM’s Moonlight

NCT DREAM's Moonlight, released on June 5, 2024, shines as their second Japanese single, capturing the essence of youthful exuberance. With its invigorating dance beats and sparkling guitar melodies, the title track urges listeners to embrace the present and let it shine.

Accompanied by the hip-hop-infused Stupid Cupid, the single offers a rhythmic punch and catchy chorus. Available in 11 diverse versions, including Limited A, Limited B, and Dome Concert Commemoration, Moonlight not only highlights NCT DREAM's versatility but also celebrates their vibrant energy and musical growth.

5. NCT WISH’s Songbird

NCT WISH's Songbird, released on June 25, 2024, soars with uplifting energy and vibrant melodies. The title track, brimming with a blend of infectious rhythms and anthemic choruses, invites listeners to embrace their dreams and let their spirits fly.

Accompanied by six individual Limited and SMini versions, the single captures the essence of youthful optimism and boundless possibilities. The accompanying track, Stupid Cupid, adds a catchy, rhythmic touch. Songbird resonates with a powerful message of hope and adventure, embodying the dynamic and aspirational spirit of NCT WISH.

