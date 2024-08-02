Happy Birthday Mark: Exploring the NCT member's solo career with Drop, Golden Hour, Child, 200 and more

It’s Mark Lee’s birthday! Today we celebrate the multifaceted talent of NCT’s Mark. From his early days in SM Rookies to his dynamic solo hits like Drop, Golden Hour, Child, and 200, Mark's journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

Dive into his evolving solo career, where each track shines with his unique blend of charisma and creativity, reflecting his growth as an artist and performer.

A brief walkthrough of Mark’s inspiring career

Mark Lee, born on August 2, 1999, is a Canadian rapper who has made a remarkable position in the K-pop music scene. As a member of NCT, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, and SuperM, Mark has showcased his versatile talents and charismatic presence across various genres and platforms.

Mark’s journey began in 2012 when he joined SM Entertainment as a trainee, swiftly rising through the ranks to become a pivotal figure in NCT's innovative concept. Debuting with NCT U in 2016, he contributed to their digital single The 7th Sense, showcasing his songwriting prowess. Soon after, he joined NCT 127 and NCT DREAM, marking his versatility and solidifying his place in the K-pop industry.

His solo endeavors started to shine with his participation in High School Rapper in 2017, where his track Drop, featuring Red Velvet’s Seulgi, drew attention for its raw energy and lyrical depth. This was followed by collaborations with EXO’s Xiumin on Young & Free, and a notable appearance in SM Station’s Snowball Project, where he teamed up with Parc Jae Jung for Lemonade Love.

Advertisement

In 2019, Mark expanded his horizons with SuperM, a supergroup formed to conquer the American music market. Their debut EP, featuring the hit single Jopping, was a testament to their global appeal.

Mark’s solo career took flight with the release of Child in early 2022, an emotional hip-hop track that garnered praise for its heartfelt lyrics. This was followed by Golden Hour in 2023, a self-produced track blending impactful guitar riffs with flashy rapping, inspired by a humorous past incident.

Mark’s latest solo single, 200, released in May 2024, marks a bold step into the drum & bass genre, blending early 2000s rock influences with a modern twist. As he gears up for his debut solo album in February 2025, Mark continues to inspire with his dynamic artistry and relentless innovation.

Exploring Mark’s solo discography

1. Drop with Red Velvet’s Selugi

Mark’s first-ever solo track Drop featuring Red Velvet’s Seulgi is a vibrant anthem from the Mnet survival program High School Rapper, released on April 1, 2016. This track is a dynamic blend of introspective lyrics and energetic beats, capturing the essence of youthful uncertainty and the drive to overcome fear.

Advertisement

With lines about facing adulthood and leaving behind worries, Mark and Seulgi deliver a powerful message of resilience and self-empowerment, urging listeners to embrace change and drop their regrets. The song’s infectious rhythm and heartfelt delivery make it a standout in their discography.

2. Golden Hour

Golden Hour by Mark is another captivating hip-hop track from April 7, 2023, blending drum beats with a striking guitar backdrop. Mark’s lyrical wit shines as he navigates themes of self-confidence and culinary mishaps, humorously referencing Gordon Ramsay’s critique.

The song’s pulsating rhythm and reflective verses create a vibrant listening experience, celebrating both personal triumphs and quirks. Golden Hour stands out with its bold production and playful narrative, marking a distinctive moment in Mark’s solo career.

3. Young & Free with EXO’s Xiumin

Young & Free is a vibrant anthem celebrating the spirit of living in the moment. Released on July 7, 2017, by EXO’s Xiumin and NCT member Mark, the track blends nostalgic 90s piano with futuristic beats, creating an infectious energy.

Advertisement

The lyrics encourage embracing life’s adventures without reservations, leaving worries behind, and reveling in freedom. The accompanying music video captures this essence with playful studio scenes and a whimsical journey into nature, perfectly encapsulating the song’s carefree vibe.

4. Child

Child by Mark is a raw, introspective track that delves deep into the struggles of self-discovery and the pressures of expectations. Released on February 4, 2022, the song blends emotional hip-hop with rock elements, featuring lyrics about feeling out of place and searching for identity.

The music video’s striking visuals, including Mark's intense chase scenes and eclectic outfits, perfectly complement the song's themes of inner conflict and yearning for freedom. Mark's honest exploration of his vulnerabilities resonates deeply, making Child a compelling and memorable debut solo effort.

5. Lemonade Love with Park Jae Jung

Lemonade Love by Parc Jae Jung and Mark is a refreshing R&B tune that captures the sweet, intoxicating essence of summer romance. Released on July 21, 2017, the track blends smooth melodies with vibrant lyrics, likening love to a fizzy, thirst-quenching lemonade.

Parc Jae Jung’s warm vocals and Mark’s playful verses create a bubbly chemistry, reflecting the joy and spontaneity of a new love. The song’s catchy chorus and inviting vibe make it a perfect summer anthem, celebrating love in its most refreshing form.

Advertisement

6. 200

Mark's latest solo single 200 delivers a nostalgic rock anthem with a pulsating drum & bass backbone and electric guitar riffs that harken back to the '90s. Released on May 16, 2024, this single blends rock intensity with heartfelt lyrics about love and connection.

The track features Mark's captivating vocal performance, exploring themes of emotional upheaval and personal discovery. The Spiderman-inspired music video, featuring Mark grappling with newfound superpowers, adds a cinematic flair, making 200 a dynamic fusion of rock and personal narrative.

ALSO READ: NCT 127 to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with 8ECRET INVITATION fan meeting on August 3 and 4; know details