I-LAND2: N/a unveils 24 contestants’ lineup: Former trainees, vloggers, child actress; Know participants

Mnet's I-LAND2: N/a has unveiled its 24 contestants through captivating unit performance videos. This highly anticipated girl group survival show, set to premiere on April 18, marks a collaboration with YG Entertainment's Teddy and his agency, THEBLACKLABEL. With star-studded producers and mentors like Taeyang and actor Song Kang, the stage is set for an electrifying journey to stardom.

All about I-LAND 2: N/a

Mnet's highly anticipated reality survival show, I-LAND 2: N/a, is gearing up to take the K-pop world by storm. Serving as a sequel to the successful I-LAND, which birthed the renowned boy group ENHYPEN, this new installment is set to premiere on April 18, 2024. The show will document the journey of creating a brand-new girl group under WAKEONE, marking their debut as the agency's first regular girl group.

Since the announcement of the show, excitement has been palpable among fans and aspiring contestants alike. The audition process, which began in September 2021, saw thousands of hopefuls vying for a spot in the competition. With eligibility extended to females born between January 1, 2000, and December 31, 2009, regardless of nationality, the audition pool was truly diverse.

Initially slated for a 2022 premiere, I-LAND 2: N/a faced delays, ultimately rescheduling its debut to 2024. However, the extended wait only heightened anticipation, with Mnet confirming the show's airing in the first half of 2024. The global auditions, held from July to August 2023, attracted a staggering 20,000 applicants from around the world, reflecting the show's global appeal.

Excitement reached new heights with the announcement of collaboration with renowned producer Teddy and his label, THEBLACKLABEL. Adding to the anticipation, Mnet unveiled the star-studded lineup of producers and performance directors, including BIGBANG's Taeyang, esteemed dancers Monica and Lee Jung, and talented producers 24 and VVN. Moreover, renowned actor Song Kang will serve as the storyteller for the show.

With the premiere date set for April 18, 2024, I-LAND 2: N/a promises to deliver an exhilarating journey filled with talent, passion, and fierce competition. As fans eagerly await the unveiling of the final lineup and the debut of the new girl group under WAKEONE, the stage is set for another groundbreaking chapter in the world of K-pop.

Know all 24 contestants of I-LAND 2 : N/a

1. Bang Jeemin

A Korean contestant, aged 18, known for participation in R U Next? and as a former trainee under Belift Lab and Source Music.

2. Choi Jungeun

A 16-year-old Korean contestant, recognized for her appearance on CAP-TEEN and as the younger sister of former 05Class member Choi Yoonjung.

3. Choi Soul

A 15-year-old Korean contestant with no previous known affiliations.

4. Fuko

The oldest contestant at 19, hailing from Japan, known for her stint on Girls Planet 999.

5. Jeong Saebi

A 16-year-old Korean contestant with no disclosed background.

6. Kang Jiwon

An 18-year-old Korean contestant, formerly associated with Belift Lab.

7. Kim Chaeeun

A 17-year-old Korean contestant, previously gaining fame as a YouTube vlogger.

8. Kim Eunchae

A 16-year-old Korean contestant with no specified background.

9. Kim Gyuri

A 15-year-old Korean contestant, recognized as a child actress.

10. Kim Minsol

A 16-year-old Korean contestant, known for her appearance on My Teenage Girl.

11. Kim Sujung

A 17-year-old Korean contestant, formerly participating in Street Dance Girls Fighter 2.

12. Koko

A 17-year-old Japanese contestant with undisclosed background information.

13. Lingling

An 18-year-old contestant from Malaysia, previously associated with YG Entertainment.

14. Nam Yuju

A 16-year-old Korean-Japanese contestant, formerly part of EVERMORE MUSE and a participant in CAP-TEEN and Stars Awakening.

15. Nana

An 18-year-old Japanese contestant, recognized for her stint on Produce 101 Japan The Girls.

16. Mai

A 19-year-old Japanese contestant with no known background information.

17. Oh Yuna

A 15-year-old Korean contestant with undisclosed background details.

18. Park Yeeun

A 17-year-old Korean contestant with no specified background.

19. Ryu Sarang

A 17-year-old Korean contestant with no disclosed background information.

20. Son Juwon

A 17-year-old Korean contestant with no specified background.

21. Um Jiwon

The youngest contestant at 14, a former trainee under Source Music.

22. Yoon Jiyoon

An 18-year-old Korean contestant with no disclosed background.

23. Yui

A 16-year-old Japanese contestant with no known background information.

24. Yuiko

A 15-year-old Japanese contestant with no specified background.

