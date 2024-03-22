Song Kang starrer Navillera turns 3: Check out 5 reasons to rewatch this ballet-themed drama

Song Kang starrer drama Naveillera is considered an underrated masterpiece amongst K-drama fans. While this drama hasn’t received the deserved popularity, it’s a must-watch for everyone. Navillera beautifully portrays the agony and ecstasy of ballet through rigorously knitted details. With elements like unconventional friendship, inner journey and growth, personal healing, and courage to dream, this drama serves as a commentary for young adults who fear the failure of achievements

The narrative revolves around a 70-year-old man, Shim Deok Chul, who dares to pursue his lifelong dream of learning ballet and turns to ask for help from a 23-year-old ballet dancer Lee Chae Rok, who is considered a prodigy.

My Demon’s Song Kang embodies the role of the young ballerina, while veteran actor Park In Hwan transforms into the learner. The drama features a more extraordinary cast including veteran actress Na Moon Hee, actor Seo In Guk, Kim Kwon, and others.

Since its premiere on March 22, 2021, the drama completes 3 years today. On this special day, let’s check 5 reasons why the drama should be rewatched.

1. Navillera teaches us the beauty of second chances in life

The tvN drama beautifully unfolds why it’s important to hang on to your dreams despite many setbacks life throws at you. Shim Deok Chul embarks on a learning journey when he is almost approaching the end of his life. Yet his passion for ballet provides him the courage to take on such a decision, making it the most special time of his life. He finally gets a second chance for himself after spending his whole life for his dear ones, but his daring demeanor delivers the views an important note that it’s better to pursue something and fail than regret it later.

2. Friendships that form beyond age and generation

This drama gets a huge plus point for its realistic portrayal of friendship, eschewing the redundant portrayals in most K-dramas. Shim Deok Chul is in his 70s and he entrusts his dreams to 23-year-old Chae Rok. This marks a beautiful bond between two people who come from different backgrounds and ages.

The learner has a lifelong experience of obstacles, happiness, sacrifices, and many more vulnerable feelings, while the teacher is barely starting his life but is already embroiled in many pains.

In addition, Shim Deok Chul has finally found his dreams, while Chae Rok is lost and searching for them. With so many differences, they still find solace together and an unprecedented friendship blossoms solely based on their eccentric feelings about ballet.

3. Song Kang stuns viewers as the young ballet prodigy

If you still haven't found a reason to revisit the drama, this might change your mind. Song Kang who we have previously seen in Sweet Home (2020) as a bad-ass protagonist, delivers a contrasting performance in Navillera. With much love and care, he portrays the character of Chae Rok, and no one could have done it better.

To excel in his role, he even took ballet classes for months and practiced it like a true ballerina. In addition, his exceptional visual charm and his body frame contributed to the authenticity of his character.

So, if you haven’t watched the drama yet, be prepared to witness an enchanting Song Kang captivating the screen with his angel-like charm.

4. Navillera portrays the sacrifice of parents

While this drama serves as the blueprint for the importance of dreams, there’s also one hidden element that adds to the list. Everywhere in the world, parents make many sacrifices for the well-being of their children, which are most of the time considered as expectation.

While raising their kids, many people give up on their dreams or try to live with regrets while consoling themselves inside. Navillera brilliantly unfolds the reality in front of us.

So, if you shed tears while consuming this heartwarming drama, don’t forget to give a call to your parents and check up on their dreams, cause it’s never too late until you give up.

5. Navillera captures the beauty of ballet

Ballet is considered one of the most beautiful dance forms in the world. Navillera spends rigorous hours portraying the beauty of ballet, while also showcasing the hard work of ballerinas backstage. So, if you are someone who loves dance, you must watch this drama.

Navellira is adapted from a webtoon that was made for people’s understanding of their lifelong dreams. On its 3rd anniversary, the drama is definitely worth revisiting with all the heartwarming elements. So tune in, and surf through the episodes on Netflix.

