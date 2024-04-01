Song Kang surprises fans with handwritten letter ahead of mandatory military service enlistment on April 2; Read here

Song Kang, known for delivering many hit K-dramas has been confirmed to enlist for mandatory military service on April 2. Following the success of his last drama My Demon, fans were a little disheartened to see their favorite K-drama star taking a year-long break from the TV screen.

Song Kang expresses gratitude towards fans through handwritten letter

However, on April 1, he melted the hearts of fans by exhibiting his utmost gratitude towards them. The Sweet Home actor penned a handwritten letter for his supporters and shared it through his own fan cafe site.

“ I’m thinking of a way to start this letter. You already know it but I’m still going to share it with you. To all, who showered me with too much love since my debut in 2017, I think the way I am today is all because of your unwavering support”, Song Kang addressed his fandom SONGPYEON, a day before he would leave for military service.

He further added, “I just want to thank everyone for filling my 20s with so many good memories. I won’t be around you for a while, but I promise that time will pass by and I will soon be able to meet you.”

Song Kang’s heart-touching letter on this day brought tears to the eyes of fans who will dearly miss the talented actor.

Read below a user-translated version of Song Kang’s handwritten letter:

More about Song Kang's latest activities

Meanwhile, earlier last month, the My Demon actor made headlines as the news broke out about him joining the military service. He is set to enlist on April 2 and will serve as an active-duty soldier after completing initial training.

More recently, he was spotted enjoying a brief vacation to Jeju island before his departure, where he stunned the fans with his undefeated glow even after a long hiking trip. The actor will also be seen as a host for the upcoming season 2 of the renowned reality-music show I-LAND.

Debuting in 2017 with the drama His Liar and His Lover, Song Kang quickly rose to exceptional prominence with an array of hit dramas in his resume.

He is best known for My Demon (2023), Forecasting Love and Weather (2022), Navillera (2021), Nevertheless (2021), Sweet Home franchise (2020-), Love Alarm (2019-2021), Beautiful Vampire (2018).

