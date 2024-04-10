Song Kang gives viewers preview of participants' journey at I-LAND2 : N/a in storyteller teaser; WATCH

Actor Song Kang invites viewers to embark on an emotional journey in the upcoming survival program I-LAND2: N/a. With a teaser and poster unveiling Song Kang as the storyteller, anticipation builds for the fierce competition and teamwork awaiting the 24 contestants, set to premiere on April 18.

Actor Song Kang is set to take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster as the storyteller for the highly-anticipated survival show I-LAND2 : N/a. In teasers unveiled on April 9, Song Kang extends an invitation to viewers, asking, "Would you like to join me?" The teaser poster showcases Song Kang's enigmatic charm, hinting at the captivating narrative that awaits.

As the storyteller, Song Kang offers a glimpse into the intense journey awaiting the 24 contestants of I-LAND2 : N/a. With promises of awakening endless possibilities and embarking on a quest to discover a new 'I,' Song Kang sets the stage for a thrilling adventure filled with fierce competition, challenging decisions, and the power of teamwork.

I-LAND2 : N/a is poised to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and dynamic performances. Premiering on April 18 at 8:50 p.m. KST, the show is set to showcase the raw talent and determination of its contestants as they strive to carve out their place in the fiercely competitive world of entertainment.

With Song Kang at the helm as the storyteller, I-LAND2 : N/a promises to be an unforgettable journey, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats as they witness the highs and lows of the contestants' quest for success.

More details about I-LAND2 : N/a

Unlike its predecessor, the second season of Mnet's hit show is set to team up with YG Entertainment producer Teddy and his agency, THEBLACKLABEL. Alongside actor Song Kang as the Storyteller, the show will feature BIGBANG's Taeyang, dancers Monica and Lee Jung, as well as producer 24 and VVN as producers and performance directors.

The much-anticipated Signal Song, FINAL LOVE SONG by BLACKPINK's Rosé, was released on April 4, setting the stage ablaze with the energetic vocals of the K-pop star. The accompanying performance video features the talented participants of I-LAND2: N/a, showcasing their skills and passion as they vie for success in the competitive world of entertainment.

With a powerhouse lineup and thrilling performances, I-LAND2: N/a is sure to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

