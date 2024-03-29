BLACKPINK's Rosé lends voice to I-LAND 2 : N/a's signal song, Final Love Song releasing on April 4; DEETS

BLACKPINK's Rosé is set to ignite excitement as she lends her mesmerizing vocals to Final Love Song, the signal track for Mnet's I-LAND 2: N/a. Rosé's rendition of Final Love Song will be released on April 4, while the premiere of I-LAND 2: N/a is slated for April 18.

BLACKPINK's Rosé is set to captivate audiences once again with her latest endeavor as she takes on the signal song Final Love Song for Mnet's I-LAND 2: N/a. Returning for its second season, I-LAND 2 shifts its focus to female trainees at THEBLACKLABEL, aiming to mold K-Pop's next global trendsetting girl group.

Produced by THEBLACKLABEL's resident producers Teddy, VVN, and 24, the signal song draws inspiration from Europe's iconic track The Final Countdown. Infused with a powerful message, it portrays the fervent dedication of individuals willing to bid farewell to their passions in pursuit of their dreams.

Rosé's rendition of Final Love Song promises to be a mesmerizing blend of her soulful vocals and the song's compelling narrative. Fans can anticipate its release on April 4 at 6 PM KST, setting the stage for the premiere of I-LAND 2: N/a on April 18 at 8:50 PM KST. With Rosé's involvement, excitement is building for what promises to be a groundbreaking season of talent and ambition.

More details about I-LAND 2 : N/a

Mnet's eagerly awaited reality survival series, I-LAND 2: N/a, is poised to make waves in the K-pop landscape. Following the success of I-LAND, which gave rise to ENHYPEN, this sequel embarks on a new venture to create a girl group under WAKEONE, the agency's first regular girl group.

Boasting a star-studded lineup of producers and performance directors, including Teddy from THEBLACKLABEL and BIGBANG's Taeyang, the stage is set for an electrifying journey. With renowned actor Song Kang onboard as the storyteller, the series is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

Amidst a backdrop of global auditions and an extensive selection process, the anticipation for I-LAND 2: N/a has been steadily building. With thousands of aspiring contestants from diverse backgrounds, the show promises to showcase a rich tapestry of talent and ambition.

As the premiere date draws near, fans eagerly anticipate the unveiling of the final lineup and the debut of the new girl group. With its promise of talent, passion, and fierce competition, I-LAND 2: N/a is poised to redefine the K-pop landscape once again.

