Song Kang's character in My Demon is being compared to TXT's Yeonjun; know why

Actor Song Kang's latest role in the show My Demon, alongside actress Kim Yoo Jung, is gaining widespread attention as netizens draw comparisons between his character, Jung Gu Won, and a K-Pop idol. As the show captivates viewers, Song Kang's portrayal of Jung Gu Won has showcased his charismatic side, contributing to the growing popularity of the series. Beyond his visuals, fans are particularly intrigued by Jung Gu Won's resemblance to a K-pop idol- TXT's Yeonjun.

Song Kang is said to resemble TXT's Yeonjun

Fans are thoroughly enjoying Song Kang's charismatic portrayal of Jung Gu Won in My Demon, appreciating both his exceptional visuals and acting alongside Kim Yoo Jung. The on-screen chemistry between the two main stars has significantly contributed to the show's popularity, making it one of the top K-dramas at the moment. Amidst the comedic elements of the series, fans have keenly observed something intriguing about Song Kang.

After watching K-drama clips, netizens have discerned striking similarities between Song Kang's on-screen persona and the popular K-Pop idol, none other than TXT's Yeonjun.

Since his debut, Yeonjun has demonstrated his skills as a versatile performer, earning recognition not only for his talent but also for his captivating charm and personality. Following My Demon's premiere, fans quickly noticed the resemblance between Song Kang's character, Jung Gu Won, and Yeonjun, particularly during moments of adorable angry outbursts.

Fans playfully dubbed Song Kang's Gu Won as "Yeonjun-coded," pointing out similarities in charm, mannerisms, and even physical resemblance between Song Kang and Yeonjun. This resemblance has become a topic of discussion, and viewers couldn't help but draw parallels, sparking humor and speculation about potential interactions between the two stars in the future. Many fans are expressing hope for a collaboration or interaction between Song Kang and Yeonjun, given the multiple similarities in visuals and character traits.

Song Kang’s recent activities

Currently, Song Kang is actively involved in two K-dramas, showcasing his versatility in different genres. One of them is the ongoing fantasy romance K-drama My Demon, while the other is the upcoming post-apocalyptic sequel, Sweet Home Season 2, scheduled for release on December 1st.

During the press conference for Sweet Home Season 2, Song Kang, who portrays Cha Hyun Soo in the series, took a moment to reflect on the success of Season 1, which was released in 2020. He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response and popularity the drama received, acknowledging its top rank at the time as a motivating factor that inspired him to work even harder. The actor also announced Sweet Home 2 will be his last project before he enlists for the mandatory military service.

