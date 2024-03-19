I-LAND2: N/a Producer Teaser OUT: BIGBANG's Taeyang to be main producer for show hosted by Song Kang

I-LAND 2: N/a reveals its powerhouse lineup of producers and performance directors, including BIGBANG's Taeyang, 24, VVN, and dancers Monica and Lee Jung. With Taeyang leading as the main producer alongside Teddy from YG Entertainment's THEBLACKLABEL, hosted by Song Kang, the show aims to discover and nurture talented contestants. Set to premiere on April 18, the anticipation for the next generation of K-pop stars is soaring.

I-LAND2 producers and performance directors lineup

Mnet's highly anticipated girl group survival show, I-LAND 2: N/a, has unveiled its star-studded lineup of producers and performance directors, promising an exciting journey for contestants and viewers alike.

Leading the pack is BIGBANG's Taeyang, who will take on the role of main producer alongside Teddy to scout and nurture talented contestants. Renowned music producers 24 and VVN, known for their contributions to hit songs by BLACKPINK, Jennie, Rosé, Jeon Somi, and BIGBANG, will lend their expertise in crafting captivating music for the show.

Adding flair to the performances are dancers Monika and Lee Jung, famous for igniting dance trends through Street Woman Fighter. As performance directors, they aim to cultivate stage presence, professionalism, and technical skill among the contestants, ensuring a thrilling viewing experience until the very end.

In a teaser video, Taeyang emphasizes the importance of imparting the essence of being a singer, while 24 highlights the contestants' star quality and potential. VVN expresses confidence in creating a remarkable group through their unique producing methods.

Monika and Lee Jung are equally determined to enhance the contestants' abilities, focusing not only on technique but also on intangible qualities that elevate performances to the next level.

More details about I-LAND2: N/a

The survival show I-LAND 2: N/a is set to make its premiere on April 18 at 8:50 p.m. KST, promising an exhilarating journey for aspiring idols. Unlike its predecessor, which gave rise to the sensational boy group ENHYPEN, under HYBE labels, this season marks a collaboration with YG Entertainment producer Teddy and his agency, THEBLACKLABEL.

The announcement of actor Song Kang's participation as a storyteller has further heightened excitement among fans, hinting at a captivating narrative woven into the show's fabric. With Teddy's expertise and YG Entertainment's influence, I-LAND 2: N/a is poised to deliver unprecedented levels of talent and entertainment.

As contestants vie for their chance to debut, viewers can expect intense competition, heartfelt moments, and the forging of lifelong bonds. Mark your calendars for April 18 as I-LAND 2: N/a sets the stage for a thrilling journey towards stardom.

