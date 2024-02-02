2PM’s Taecyeon and Girls’ Generation’s Yuri announced as hosts for 1st Asia Star Entertainer Awards

2PM’s Taecyeon and Girls’ Generation’s Yuri are set to grace the stage as hosts for the inaugural Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) in Japan on April 10. The event promises to honor outstanding K-pop and Asian artists who made a global impact in the previous year.

The first Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) is set to unite music, stars, and fans on April 10th at K-Arena Yokohama in Japan. On February 2, the ASEA organizing committee officially revealed Girls' Generation's Kwon Yuri and 2PM's Ok Taecyeon as the esteemed MCs for the event, symbolizing the union of second-generation K-pop icons. Their collaboration aims to lend significance to ASEA 2024, featuring emerging junior K-pop stars contributing to the new Korean wave.

K-Arena, the world's largest music-only concert hall, will host the ASEA 2024 stage, offering a 20,000-seat capacity. Located 30 minutes from central Tokyo, it has become a hub for daily performances, including those by K-pop stars.

Hosted by NewsN and At Style (@star1), leading media outlets in Korea, and organized by the ASEA Organizing Committee, ASEA 2024 promises a spectacular showcase with top-tier K-pop artists and Asian talents who achieved significant milestones globally. Further updates on the artist lineup, award categories, and judging criteria will be unveiled on the official website starting February 5

More details about 2PM’s Taecyeon and Girls’ Generation’s Yuri

Girls' Generation continues to make waves in Japan. They achieved a million-seller status with their 2012 album Girls Generation, marking a historic feat as the first Korean girl group to do so. Beyond extensive tours, they maintained a strong presence at award ceremonies, solidifying their influence in the Japanese market. Kwon Yuri, also an accomplished actress, takes on a mystery thriller in the movie Mist, portraying Kim Min, an employee managing sites of lonely deaths.

Similarly, 2PM has garnered immense success in Japan, selling out tours, dominating Oricon charts, and performing at Tokyo Dome for their 15th debut anniversary. Taecyeon, a member of 2PM, held a successful solo Asian fan meeting tour last year, connecting with fans across five cities, and is currently exploring future projects.

