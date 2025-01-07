(G)I-DLE's Minnie stuns in dark-themed Blind Eyes Red MV building excitement for debut solo album

Explore All Entertainment Categories

Coolie: Rajinikanth shares a BIG update on his film with Lokesh Kanagaraj as he heads to Bangkok

Naomi Osaka Breaks Silence on Her Breakup with Cordae; Says THIS

Box Office: Sonic 3 emerges highest grossing movie of the franchise in North America; Targets USD 250 million plus lifetime

Pushpa 2 APTS Box Office Analysis: Allu Arjun film is a massive BLOCKBUSTER

Was Adrien Brody Banned From SNL Because Of His Jamaican Accent Bit? Actor Clarifies

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor’s reel on Loveyapa Ho Gaya song has hilarious cameo by ‘papa’ Boney Kapoor; don’t miss Arjun Kapoor’s reaction

The Last Of Us Season 2 Gets Huge Update From Sony; Watch Teaser Here

Game Changer: 2 fans die in a road accident after pre-release event; Ram Charan and producer Dil Raju REACT

Tallulah Willis Sets the Record Straight on Mom Demi Moore’s Alleged Golden Globes Snub of Kylie Jenner: 'Had She Seen KJ Wanting To...'