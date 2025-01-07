(G)I-DLE's Minnie stuns in dark-themed Blind Eyes Red MV building excitement for debut solo album
Minnie is set to release her debut solo album in January 2025. Her latest track, Blind Eyes Red, provides a sneak peek at the vibe of the album.
(G)I-DLE's Thai member Minnie has released the official music video for Blind Eyes Red, the pre-release track from her debut solo album. The dark, black, and red-themed MV perfectly complements the song's intense vibe.
The track explores the emotions of an obsessive lover, blinded by love. Minnie captivates with her impressive vocal range in this sensual piece, embodying the longing and passion of a lover yearning for the presence and touch of their beloved.
The music video was released on January 6 (Monday), surprising some fans who missed the release of its concept photos on (G)I-DLE's official Instagram handle. Despite limited promotion, loyal fans ensured the song received immediate attention, propelling it to trend at #1 on the Melon Search Charts.
Watch the MV of Blind Eyes Red here:
A few hours before the release of the alluring track, its concept photos were unveiled, heightening anticipation for the MV. In the red-and-black-themed photos, Minnie exudes dark, cold vibes, perfectly mirroring the sensual tone of the song.
On December 3, News1 reported that Minnie will release her first solo album in January 2025. This marks her debut as a solo artist since she debuted with the five-member K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE in 2018. The group consists of Soyeon (leader), Miyeon, Minnie, Yuqi, and Shuhua.
(G)I-DLE is renowned for experimenting with diverse genres and exploring out-of-the-box concepts. Their most recent release was their seventh EP, I Sway, on July 8, 2024, with the lead track Klaxon. The group last performed together during the 2024 (G)I-DLE WORLD TOUR [iDOL] in Sydney, Australia, on November 2, 2024.
