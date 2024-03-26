(G)I-DLE, the popular K-pop girl group, has created yet another record with their phenomenal music. The group has received the prestigious music achievement, Perfect All-Kill, which is one of the hardest feats to achieve. They received the phenomenal achievement for the song Fate from their second studio album, 2.

(G)I-DLE achieved their fourth PAK

On March 26, 2024, (G)I-DLE topped all the local charts in the South Korean music industry, which ultimately gave them another Perfect All-Kill under their belt. Perfect All-Kill, or PAK, is a music accomplishment in the country that happens when a song ranks at the top on both the weekly and real-time components of iChart, a music rank aggregator. The various charts included that determine a PAK are Melon, Flo, Genie, Vibe, Bugs, and YouTube.

Previously, the group received a PAK for the song TOMBOY from their first studio album, I Never Die, released in 2024. The song is responsible for propelling the group to new heights of success. The next song they achieved a PAK for was Nxde from their fifth EP, I Love. It got a lot of attention due to its unique concept and inspiration from Marylin Monroe. With the song Queencard from their sixth EP, I Feel, they received their third PAK in 2023. The song was an instant viral sensation as it embraced the essence of womanhood. The fourth and latest PAK they got is for the B-side track from their second studio album, 2 in 2024.

More about (G)I-DLE

The girl group (G)I-DLE was formed by CUBE Entertainment and they made their debut in 2018 with their first EP, I Am, along with the title track Latata. The group consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. Initially, the group consisted of six members, but after member Soojin left the group, they have been continuing as a five-member group.

Additionally, the K-pop group was also featured in Jennifer Lopez’s song This Time Around, which was released on March 15, 2024. The group has been making a mark in not just the South Korean music industry but also globally. More activities from the group will be announced in the coming days