Miyeon and Minnie reveal (G)I-DLE was almost called Any Color; share shocking stage names for members

(G)I-DLE, the K-pop girl group who recently made a comeback with their mini album I SWAY, was revealed to have almost debuted under the name Any Color.

(G)I-DLE members Miyeon and Minnie recently revealed on Kim Dae Hee’s web talk show that the girl group almost debuted as Any Color, with the members having quirky stage names.

(G)I-DLE almost debuted as Any Color, Miyeon and Minnie reveal the unknown story

On July 13, 2024, KST, (G)I-DLE members Miyeon and Minnie appeared as guests on famous South Korean comedian Kim Dae Hee’s web talk show Bapmukja on his YouTube channel.

During the episode, Miyeon and Minnie made a shocking revelation that (G)I-DLE had almost debuted as Any Color. That was not all, with the group name Any Color, the members would have had quirky stage names, which would have been a combination of their favorite colors and animal names. The idea was based on the veteran boy group TVXQ’s four-character name arrangement.

Their names were almost decided: Miyeon was Green Crocodile, Minnie was Pink Mouse, Soyeon was Yellow Fish, Shuhua was White Butterfly and finally Yuqi’s name was Blue Sky.

Watch (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and Minnie at Kim Dae Hee’s show here:

Advertisement

Know more about (G)I-DLE

(G)I-DLE is a worldwide famous K-pop girl group who are known for their bold and power-injecting songs and images. (G)I-DLE is made up of five members namely Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua.

(G)I-DLE is known for breaking stereotypes and is one of the rare self-producing idols, they write and produce most of their songs themselves. (G)I-DLE debuted on May 2, 2018, under Cube Entertainment with their debut EP I am alongside the title track LATATA. They gained recognition with their critically acclaimed single HWAA.

The girl group rose to fame with their viral hit single TOMBOY, which was the lead track of their debut album I NEVER DIE. Their popularity was further cemented by their next single Nxde. TOMBOY and Nxde achieved a perfect all-kill in 2022 making them the only girl group to do so that year.

ALSO READ: (G)I-DLE unveils powerful poster announcing WORLD TOUR i-DOL in Seoul kickstarting at KSPO Dome; DEETS