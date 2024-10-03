When GOT7’s Jinyoung, MONSTA X’s Minhyuk, and more set stage on fire with NewJeans’ Super Shy in military; WATCH

The ‘NewJeans craze’ was real. During their military enlistment, GOT7’s Jinyoung, MONSTA X’s Minhyuk, Golden Child’s Y, and more K-pop stars set the stage on fire with their energetic performance of NewJeans’ chart-topper Super Shy. The crowd went crazy as soon as they started showing off their slick moves.

Back in 2023, GOT7’s Jinyoung, MONSTA X’s Minhyuk, Golden Child’s Y, Wanna One’s Ha Sungwoon, and Ong Seong Wu performed at the Ground Forces Festival during their military enlistment. The K-pop stars, already known for their great dancing skills showed off their slick moves to NewJeans’ Super Shy. They looked incredibly charming in their uniforms, flaunting a great synergy on stage. The idols brought their 100% energy to the performance as their fellow soldiers supported them with loud cheers. Needless to say, the video went instantly viral online.

Watch the clips here:

Super Shy is one of the title tracks from NewJeans’ second extended play Get Up. Upon its release in July 2023, the song immediately climbed to the top of the music charts, solidifying its position in the realm of K-pop. The upbeat track with an English chorus also garnered immense popularity across the group’s global fandom, with many participating in its dance challenge on various social media platforms.

Watch the music video for Super Shy here:

Park Jinyoung, better known as Jinyoung is a member of the popular boy band GOT7. He is the lead vocalist, lead dancer, and the face of the group. Apart from music, he also has a successful acting career with his filmography featuring The Devil Judge, Yumi’s Cells, He Is Pshcyometric, When My Love Blooms, and more. He began his military service on May 8, 2023, and is set to be discharged this November.

Minhyuk, the sub-vocalist and visual of MONSTA X was enlisted for his mandatory military service on April 4, 2023. He completed his basic training at the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province. On October 3, he returned home after completing his 18-month-long enlistment.

Meanwhile, Golden Child’s Y was discharged on September 19, 2024. Ex-Wanna One’s Ha Sungwoon returned ho e back in April while his former bandmate Ong Seong Wu is set for October 16 discharge.

