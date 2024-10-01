Yerin Ha Recalls Her Initial Reaction After Landing Role Of Sophie Baek In Upcoming Fourth Season Of Bridgerton: 'It Was Really Beautiful To...'

Yerin Ha and her co-star Luke Thompson will lead the upcoming season four of Netflix's hit historical romance series Bridgerton. The actress will play the character of Sophie Baek, the love interest of Thompson's character Benedict. Recently, she shared her reaction after learning that she had landed the part.

In addition, the show creators previously confirmed that the new season will focus on telling Benedict’s love story based on the events of Julia Quinn’s acclaimed (third Bridgerton) novel, An Offer From a Gentleman. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent video interview with Shodaland, Yerin Ha and her co-star Luke Thompson sat down to discuss the upcoming Bridgerton season and teased some exciting details about what fans can expect from this highly anticipated new season. During their candid chat, Ha was asked about her reaction when she learned she got the lead role of Sophie.

The actress shared that when she received the role, she was having breakfast with her mom at a café in Korea, who got emotional after learning she got the part, noting, "I stepped outside, and it was so funny ‘cause she kind of knew immediately when I was jumping on the streets of Gangnam that I got the role."

The actress added, "She came out crying, and then after the phone call, she was like, ‘We gotta go home. I think I have indigestion,' and so we left," noting, "It was really beautiful to kind of, I guess, share that moment with her."

Ha revealed that she also FaceTimed her best friend to share the news, and she mimicked her friend’s reaction, saying, "She was just like, ‘Oh my God. You’re on Bridgerton!'" The Bad Behavior actress added that it’s wonderful to have people around her who genuinely 'love and support' her.



When asked about her experience joining the cast and crew of the series, Yerin Ha expressed that there aren't enough words in the dictionary to describe what it feels like to become part of the family. Ha said she's "very grateful" and everyone has welcomed her with "open arms," noting that it's been a lovely experience so far.

Her casting was confirmed with a 30-second teaser posted on Bridgerton’s Instagram account last month, revealing that she's the newest member of the Ton. The post read, "Dearest Gentle Reader, as preparations for the next social season are almost underway, we request a warm welcome to the newest member of the Ton….Presenting Yerin Ha as Sophie in Bridgerton Season 4!"