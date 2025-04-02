Retro: Suriya wraps up dubbing with Ghibli trend in a ‘Cut n Rightu’ fashion
The dubbing for Suriya’s Retro has been completed, with the actor and director sharing a special video to mark the occasion!
Suriya's Retro is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2025. As the Karthik Subbaraj directorial gears up for release, the actor has completed the film's dubbing.
In a short video shared on social media, Suriya appeared from the dubbing studio and said, “Dubbing for Retro has wrapped up, in a Cut n Rightu manner.” Along with the glimpse, Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj also treated fans to a trending Studio Ghibli AI edit.
See the glimpse here:
Suriya's Retro is a romantic actioner set in the 1990s, written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. With the tagline Love, Laughter, and War, the film unfolds in a gangster-like world.
Alongside Suriya, the movie features Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, and Sujith Shankar in key roles and a cameo by Shriya Saran. Co-produced by Suriya under 2D Entertainment, the film's music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.
Earlier, the makers of Retro unveiled two singles, with the latest being a peppy wedding banger titled Kanimaa. The film, slated for release on May 1, 2025, features cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali.
On the work front, Suriya was last seen in Kanguva, a fantasy action epic directed by Siva. The film follows Francis Theodore, a bounty hunter with a mysterious connection to a child from his past life in the year 1070.
The film featured Bobby Deol as the main antagonist, marking his Tamil cinema debut. It also starred Disha Patani, Natty Subramaniam, K. S. Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, and more.
Moving forward, Suriya is currently filming his next project, tentatively titled Suriya 45. The yet-to-be-titled film is directed by RJ Balaji and features Trisha Krishnan as the female lead.
