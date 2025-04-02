When Jr NTR’s link-up rumors with his Ashok co-star Sameera Reddy made latter quit Telugu cinema

Jr NTR is popularly known as the man of the masses, courtesy of his impeccable filmography over the years. The actor has worked in different genres and with innumerable co-stars. However, there was once a time when rumors about him being romantically inclined with actress Sameera Reddy had surfaced.

For the unversed, the duo was the lead pair for the film Ashok, directed by Surender Reddy, which released in 2006. While the film grossed mediocre at the box office, rumors of Jr NTR and Sameera’s link-up started floating around.

In one of her older interviews with YouTuber Prema Malini, Sameera Reddy had opened up about the same, saying how her friendship with the Devara star was blown out of proportion.

She mentioned that Devara star was a reclusive boy and he got along with her as good friends. But the gossip mills started churning untrue facts about them, rendering her answerable to her very strict father.

She said, “But we got along and became friends. However, that friendship was blown out of proportion. It became such a big deal that it was too much being spoken and my family got upset.”

The actress went on to add, “As much as I have been a bold actress in so many films, my father is still an Andhra Reddy man at the end of the day and I have to answer to him. Somewhere he got questioned a lot by his family.”

Sameera Reddy then highlighted that since the rumors and speculations became over-burdening, she decided to move away from Telugu cinema once and for all. The actress expressed that people were only speaking about her link-up with Jr NTR and nothing about her work.

In her words, “They weren't talking about what I am capable of. The focus went from Sameera Reddy to Sameera NTR.”

