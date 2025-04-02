Sulli’s brother alleges Kim Soo-hyun was ‘uncomfortable’ at actress’ funeral: ‘Why would that…’

Late actress Sulli's older brother brought new accusations against Kim Soo Hyun, following his inquisition as to why he coerced his sister to film explicit bed scenes in the movie Real. On March 31, the brother, referred to as A, mentioned that the actor attended Sulli's funeral, but his behavior seemed off, as reported by Allkpop on April 2. He alleged that Kim Soo Hyun didn't seem comfortable at the funeral venue and that there was no reason for him acting that way.

As per A's March 31 live broadcast, the actor's presence at Sulli's funeral event didn't seem sincere and felt like he just appeared there for the sake of it. Given Kim Soo Hyun and Sulli's past collaboration on the highly talked-about project Real (2017), attending her funeral might have been seen as a professional courtesy or obligation for him, according to A. I felt like Kim Soo Hyun was acting in a weird manner, as if he was following someone's instructions. He said, "He (Kim Soo Hyun) seemed like someone who was just doing what he was told."

A further mentioned, "I wondered if he had any real authority." A also revealed that Kim Soo Hyun seemed visibly "uncomfortable" at the funeral venue, almost as if he had been forced to attend it. According to A, It was a private ceremony, held in the basement of the funeral hall, which limited the number of people who saw the deceased. Moreover, fans were strictly prohibited from entering, and there were over 20 bodyguards present. Given the controlled and intimate setting, it was confusing to A. "Why would that kind of space make him (Kim Soo Hyun) uncomfortable?"

During the live broadcast, A was questioned by fans about Sulli's involvement in the controversial film Real. Replying to that, her brother expressed his annoyance, saying, "I don’t know why she agreed to do it." He also stressed his previously raised questions—"Where was the body double? Was there even one? Why did director Lee Jung Sub leave the project?" The whole situation seemed "incredibly frustrating" to him as it left him with a lot of unanswered questions.

