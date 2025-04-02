Does IU NOT want husband like boyfriend Lee Jong Suk? Actor reveals wish to marry THIS kind of person instead

Idol-actor IU opened up about her ideal husband in an exclusive interview with K-media outlet Edaily Star on April 2. She revealed her plans to get married only if she found a husband like a certain person. The actress mentioned that her latest drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, made her want to tie the knot with an eligible man someday. IU also talked about her drama role and heaped praises on fellow co-stars Park Bo Gum and Lee Jun Young.

IU talked about her marriage plans and her drama experience in the post-finale interview of When Life Gives You Tangerines, held at the Ambassador Seoul Pullman Hotel. When asked if the series made her consider getting married, the interviewees must have had Lee Jong Suk in mind.

However, she revealed that she would be taking the big step only if she found someone as "dreamily perfect" as Yang Gwan Sik, the character played by Park Bo Gum. Yang Gwan Sik has been tagged as the best husband due to his love and support for his wife, O Ae Sun (IU).

Not just fans, even Park Bo Gum's on-screen partner loved his role the most. IU said, "A husband like Gwan Sik and children like Geum Myung and Eun Myung, if that kind of family dynamic were guaranteed, then maybe (I’d marry)." She also expressed her skepticism as to whether a family like that could even be possible to be found in real life. She then made a very realistic remark—"But life isn’t that simple to decide." Regarding Park Bo Gum's character, she stated, Everyone would pick Gwan Sik (as their favorite character), right? His arc was meticulously crafted, surprising me until the finale."

She was also asked about her thoughts regarding her co-stars Park Bo Gum and Lee Jun Young's acting. She praised how both of them brought the characters to life. About Park Bo Gum portraying Yang Gwan Sik, IU stated, "It felt surreal watching him move before my eyes." Regarding Lee Jun Young's character, Park Yeong Byeom, she said, "His character was heartbreaking, not hateful." She added, “Jun-young had a tough role, repeating the same lines with varying emotions, and he nailed it. That helped me immerse deeper.”

