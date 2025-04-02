Sikandar Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 4: Salman Khan's movie about fighting for justice faces a customary drop after holiday weekend

Sikandar Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 4: Starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar is the big release in the first quarter of 2025. The action drama features Salman in the titular role and Rashmika plays his on-screen wife. Despite his superstardom, Sikandar hasn't been able to meet its expectations at the box office so far. It has faced a customary drop after holiday weekend.

Sikandar Maintains Average Hold In Mid-Day Trends

Jointly produced by Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar maintained an average hold in the opening weekend. The action drama earned Rs 72 crore in the first three days of its release. The new release experienced a customary drop in its business in the morning after the Eid holiday weekend.

Now, going by the mid-day trends, Salman Khan-starrer has continued to maintain same trend in the afternoon. It is expected to collect under the range of Rs 12 crore on the fourth day.

Sikandar Performs Better Than 2024 Eid Releases

Despite its underwhelming start, Sikandar has performed better than previous Eid releases, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of both the 2024 movies which arrived on April 11 last year. While Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer earned Rs 60 crore net business, Ajay Devgn's sports drama collected Rs 51 crore in its full run.

Sikandar is yet to cross the lifetime earnings of Salman Khan's previous Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The 2023 film fetched Rs 101.50 crore net in India. Also starring Pooja Hegde, it turned out to be a flop. For that, Sikandar should cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its theatrical run. Ideally, it should have achieved this feat in the opening weekend, provided it received positive word of mouth.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

