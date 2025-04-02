5 Reasons Why Nithiin's Robinhood struggled at the Box Office and failed to impress

Once considered the boy-next-door with a knack for entertaining rom-coms, Nithiin has been on a losing streak since 2022. From Macherla Niyojakavargam to Extra Ordinary Man, and now Robinhood, he has experimented with political, action, and heist genres, but all wrapped in comedy. What happens when the humour just doesn’t click? And the same exact thing happened with almost all his recent films. Let’s break down where his latest flick Robinhood fumbled and look at the 5 REASONS why it struggled to make an impact at the box office.

1. Lack of a Smart Plan:

Heist comedies thrive on elements like unexpected twists & high stakes, a team that sparks on-screen magic, and the sync between action and humour. Here, Robinhood played it too safe with a predictable storyline, while the chemistry between the promising cast felt scripted rather than natural.

2. Routine action sequences:

Tollywood is packed with action-heavy films and everyone trying to introduce some sort of fresh and unexplored action elements. But Robinhood failed to bring anything refreshing as it relies on the same old slow-motion punches and exaggerated stunts. This has left audiences unimpressed, as they have seen those sequences for ages.

3. A screenplay that lacked surprise:

Even though the plot is routine, films like KGF and Salaar play to the galleries by making sure that the non-linear narrative will keep the audience guessing. Even in Robinhood, the director Venky Kudumula used a front-back narrative structure, hoping to keep viewers hooked. Surprisingly, it felt stale and uninspired, offering nothing fresh to elevate the heist angle.

4. Performances that never stole the show:

Neither Nithiin nor Sreeleela delivered memorable performances in their respectable roles, which happens to be the biggest drawback of Robinhood. Whether it was weak characterization or uninspired direction, their chemistry felt as forced as the film’s humour, and their lack of energy has tired the audiences who are watching the film.

5. Chose the wrong Battlefield:

In fact, trade analysts have rightly predicted that Robinhood had little chance to breathe, releasing alongside powerhouses like MAD Square, a comedy sequel that already had a cult following; L2: Empuraan, a grand Malayalam spectacle featuring Mohanlal; Sikandar, a massive action film starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. With no viral songs or trailer buzz, Robinhood failed to stand out in the crowd as it chose the wrong battlefield, we mean the release date.

A heist movie without thrills. A comedy without laughs. A star struggling to find his winning formula. That pretty much sums up what went wrong with Nithiin’s Robinhood, other than the 5 reasons we have already chalked out.

What’s next for Nithiin?

With Thammudu up next, Nithiin is playing a risky game. Borrowing the title from Pawan Kalyan’s iconic film means the expectations are sky-high. The last time someone tried this (Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda), it didn’t end well, while Mega family's Varun Tej proved to be lucky with Tholiprema (Title of Pawan Kalyan's first-ever commercial success).

Hope, Nithiin's Thammudu is packing the right emotions, nostalgia, and entertainment, which otherwise might push the Telugu hero into an even tougher spot.

