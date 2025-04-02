Sunny Deol spills the beans on why Bollywood keeps remaking films, admits too many options lead to mistakes: ‘The passion that we possessed…’

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Jaat, which will hit the theaters on April 10 this year. Now, ahead of its release, he opened up on Bollywood’s remake trends and shared that the ‘passion’ industry had is lacking now. He also admitted that too many opinions during filmmaking cause issues.

In a conversation with Komal Nahta, Sunny talked about the state of Bollywood today. He expressed that the industry’s passion has diminished over time. He said, “The passion that we possessed in our industry is somewhat lacking now. The southern industry learned from our film and has now overtaken us; that is why we are remaking their films.”

He further stated that many of today’s actors, producers, and directors no longer have the same conviction that once defined the industry.

The actor also backed the notion that too many cooks spoil the broth, pointing out that Bollywood is struggling with this exact issue. He shared that the story should be the real star, and the director must have creative authority.

He added, "But we think we know everything, and everyone who has a monitor in front of them will give their opinion, and that leads to mistakes." He also highlighted that audiences crave an immersive experience and a story that stays with them long after they leave the theater.

Advertisement

Sunny Deol further spoke about reuniting with director Rajkumar Santoshi in Lahore 1947, expressing confidence that their collaboration would spark excitement. He noted that their past three films have achieved cult status because of digital platforms and they continue to remain relevant and cherished by audiences.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Deol will next be seen in a massy avatar in Jaat, a high-octane action entertainer produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The trailer of the film was released earlier and it set the internet ablaze. Apart from him, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Viineet Kumar Singh, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Ramya Krishnan and Swarupa Ghosh in important roles.

The trailer introduces audiences to the dark, lawless realm of Ranatunga ki Lanka, where Randeep ’s interesting character rules with an iron fist. His reign remains unchallenged until an unexpected revelation shakes the very foundation of his empire. Teasing the adrenaline-pumping action, the makers shared the trailer with the caption, "THE ATOM BOMB OF ACTION is all set to EXPLODE."

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Box Office: Can Sunny Deol repeat the HEROICS of Gadar 2 with Jaat?