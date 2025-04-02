Alia Bhatt sends most special birthday gift for her Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star Ajay Devgn on his birthday: WATCH

Ajay Devgn is one of the most celebrated actors of the Bollywood industry entertaining fans for over three decades. He is celebrating his 56th birthday today, and on the special occasion he has been getting warm wishes from his family members and close friends. Adding to the fervor, Alia Bhatt also sent a beautiful bouquet to wish his Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star on his birthday.

On April 2, Alia Bhatt made a special gesture towards birthday boy Ajay Devgn as she surprised her Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star with a beautiful bouquet. In a video shared by the paps, we can see a large bouquet in a box consisting of white roses and tulips with two cards attached to it. One of which read, "Happy Birthday" and the other card had a mention of Alia Bhatt’s name.

Alia Bhatt sends bouquet to Ajay Devgn on his birthday

Interestingly, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn shared screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The birthday boy had a special appearance in the film as he portrayed the role of Rahim Lala.

On the other hand, another video that has been ruling the internet shows the ardent fans of Singham Again actor gathered outside his home, Shivshakti, to celebrate his birthday. They were seen dressed recreating the looks Devgn from his iconic films, while one of the fans was also seen flaunting his talent of headstand walk.

Ajay Devgn fans gather outside Ajay Devgn’s house

Earlier in the day, Devgn’s wife and actress Kajol had also posted a quirky birthday wish for him. Sharing an endearing couple photo, she had captioned the photo, "All the cool people were born in August but we don’t mind wishing u a happy birthday ;) (accompanied by a party popper emoji) …. thank u for always being older than me (accompanied by a folded hand emoji)"

On the professional front, Devgn is all set to charm the audiences by reprising his role of Amay Patnaik in Raid 2. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the film features Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial in prominent roles. It is set to release next month on May 1, 2025.

