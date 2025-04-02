Val Kilmer Cause of Death: How Did Batman and Top Gun Actor Pass Away at 65? Find Out

Val Kilmer, once one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood passed away at the age of 65. As messages of condolence and grievance flood in for his family and close ones, questions about the cause of his death continue to be asked. The Top Gun actor was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, as confirmed by his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, to The New York Times.

As per the publication, the actor was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and underwent aggressive treatment, including a tracheostomy, which permanently affected his voice. He shared his health struggles in the 2021 documentary Val, revealing that he relied on a feeding tube and faced significant challenges in daily life.

Before becoming a legend for the newer generations, Kilmer first rose to popularity in the 1980s. His roles in Top Secret! and Real Genius were a highlight of his initial career triumphs. With this, it was his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in Top Gun in 1986 that cemented his status as a Hollywood star.

Kilmer played Jim Morrison in The Doors, earning praise. In Tombstone, he portrayed Doc Holliday, one of his most iconic roles. In 1995, he starred in Heat with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro and played Bruce Wayne in Batman Forever. Despite the film’s success, he didn’t return for the sequel. His career then slowed in the 2000s. In Top Gun: Maverick, he made an emotional return as Iceman, with his role adjusted due to his health.

Advertisement

The actor's health struggle with throat cancer was a public affair. Starting in 2014, he was under treatment, which led to permanent damage to his voice.

As per The New York Times, his daughter, Mercedes, later confirmed that pneumonia was the cause of his death. Despite his illness, Kilmer remained resilient, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable performances. As fans continue to mourn the passing of a legend, his contributions to cinema continue to inspire fellow actors and artists alike.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle Getting Death Threats Over her New Netflix Show With Love; Here's What Is Happening