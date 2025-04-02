Student Of The Year 3: Amid reports of Tusharr Khanna starring with Shanaya Kapoor; actor recalls his request to Karan Johar

Amid speculation that he has auditioned for Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 3 with Shanaya Kapoor, actor Tusharr Khanna shared insights about his first meeting with the renowned filmmaker. In a recent interview, Tusharr spoke highly of Karan and reminisced about their initial interaction back in 2018. The actor recalled saying "

In a chat with News18, Tusharr Khanna humorously recalled how he directly asked Karan Johar for work during their first encounter. While the moment was amusing, he emphasized that the filmmaker responded with valuable advice that left a lasting impact on him.

Khanna recounted his first meeting with the director in 2018, admitting that he was too young at the time to fully grasp how the industry functioned.

In response, Karan appreciated his enthusiasm but explained that true stardom happens when destiny aligns with opportunity and opportunity meets talent.

Tusharr shared that this insightful remark has stayed with him ever since, as he considers it a truth about success. He expressed admiration for Karan’s wisdom, emphasizing how one can recognize a person’s experience through their words.

The actor added that he had a positive interaction with the filmmaker and hopes to collaborate with him in the future, believing that one day, destiny and opportunity will align in his favor.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tusharr acknowledged that the failure of Starfish had a significant emotional impact on him. He admitted that he was deeply affected when the film did not perform as he had hoped and revealed that it took him nearly six months to come to terms with the disappointment.

Recalling his reaction, he shared that since it was his debut film, which took him eight years to secure, he was overwhelmed with emotions and broke down like a child.

He mentioned reaching out to his producer, who reassured him that setbacks were a part of the journey and encouraged him to focus on his next project. His director also advised him to take some time to recover before moving forward. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan reportedly makes massive profit after selling Dadar West flat for Rs 11.61 crore; find out