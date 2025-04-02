Netizens say Kim Soo Hyun 'acted amazing' during press conference; compare it with Jun Ji Hyun’s satirical scene in My Love from the Star

What was intended to be a serious and heartfelt press conference, instead turned into an unexpected pop culture moment. On March 31, actor Kim Soo Hyun held an emergency press conference in an attempt to clear his name amid allegations that he had dated actress Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor.

However, instead of garnering sympathy or support, his carefully composed appearance and mannerisms have led to widespread mockery. Netizens couldn’t help but compare the entire event to a satirical scene from his hit drama, My Love from the Star, where a character delivers a tutorial on how to conduct the perfect tearful press conference.

The press conference, which took place at the Stanford Hotel in Sangam-dong, Seoul, saw Kim Soo Hyun appearing in an all-black outfit, his face unshaven, and his expression somber, seemingly to project an image of distress and sincerity. Throughout his statement, he spoke with a trembling voice, often pausing as if to collect himself, and even appeared to hold back tears. While some fans empathized with his visible emotions, a large number of online commenters found his demeanor strangely theatrical. Many speculated that his presentation felt too polished, almost as if he had rehearsed the entire ordeal.

Advertisement

"Whoever made this is a genius."

"It looks like he watched this before the press con."

What made the situation even more bizarre was that his performance bore an uncanny resemblance to a 2013 scene from My Love from the Star, a drama in which Kim Soo Hyun himself starred. In one memorable sequence, the character Cheon Song Yi, played by Jun Ji Hyun, is about to face the media and is humorously coached by her friend, played by Hong Jin Kyung, on how to execute the perfect scandal press conference. The character is advised to wear all black, avoid accessories, tilt her head slightly downward to appear vulnerable and cry at the exact right moment to maximize public sympathy.

She suggested, “Lose the smile, go for the sad, innocent look. Tilt your gaze 15 degrees down like you’re about to cry at any second. No accessories! It’s not a fashion shoot. Wear all black. Look pale and exhausted. Don’t forget a gauze handkerchief. Stay on the verge of tears, but only cry in the last five minutes. Bam!” as quoted by AllKpop.

Advertisement

As clips from Kim Soo Hyun’s real-life press conference began circulating online, netizens were quick to draw parallels between the scripted tutorial from My Love from the Star and the actor’s real-life demeanor. Online users were quick to point out similarities, with many suggesting that Kim Soo Hyun seemed to have replicated the scene almost exactly. Others questioned why he put so much effort into certain details, such as his styling while failing to avoid looking overly polished. Some netizens even revisited the original drama clip on YouTube, remarking on how eerily relevant it had become over time.

"Haha This is amazing. It's the standard for press briefings. One thing's missing though, a truthful heart."

"Kim Soo Hyun acted amazing [at press con]."

The backlash didn’t stop at online comparisons. Many critics also pointed out that instead of focusing on the allegations and addressing the serious concerns surrounding his relationship with Kim Sae Ron, Kim Soo Hyun seemed more intent on preserving his image. Some netizens accused him of manipulating public perception through calculated theatrics rather than providing genuine answers.

Advertisement

While some fans have defended the actor, arguing that his emotional state was authentic and that he was understandably distressed by the controversy, the overwhelming public sentiment appears to be one of skepticism. The unintended association with My Love from the Star has only amplified doubts about the sincerity of his press conference.

ALSO READ: Sulli’s brother implies Kim Soo Hyun has ‘a lot to clean up’ after press briefing on Kim Sae Ron dating controversy