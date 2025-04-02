Gong Myung and Kim Min Ha's Way Back Love on OTT: Release date, cast, time, where to watch

Imagine this—stuck in a life that feels like a faded painting, the colors drained, the days blending into one melancholy night. Then, out of nowhere, a figure from the past returns, painting everything in eerie shades of destiny and adding romance too. TVING’s upcoming drama Way Back Love is quite similar; it’s a ghostly, gut-wrenching, and spellbinding tale that messes with fate itself.

Jung Hee Wan (played by Kim Min Ha) is 24 and completely checked out of life. She’s locked herself away from the world, a prisoner of her sorrow, after losing all will to keep moving forward. But just when the countdown to her final week begins, fate knocks on her door—and it’s wearing the face of her childhood best friend and first love, Kim Ram Woo (played by Gong Myung). The catch? Kim Ram Woo has been dead for six years. And now, he’s back as a grim reaper, standing at her doorstep, whispering the words no one wants to hear: You have one week left.

With time slipping through her fingers like sand, Jung Hee Wan finds herself making a last-minute bucket list, determined to squeeze every drop out of her days. But as she and Kim Ram Woo retrace their past, the line between life and death blurs. Can love defy the rules of the afterlife? Or is fate simply giving them one last dance before the clock strikes zero?

Advertisement

Based on the novel A Week Before I Die by Seo Eun Chae, Way Back Love is a six-episode supernatural melodrama directed by Choi Ha Na. The series also stars Jung Hun Joo, Oh Woo Ri, K Chang Seok, and Seo Young Hee. While it wears the cloak of the supernatural, at its heart, it’s a love story. Episodes 1 and 2 will drop together in Viki and WeTV, with new episodes airing every Thursday, 8:30 AM (KST) Don't miss this one—because some stories don’t end with goodbye.

What is Way Back Love about?

It’s a supernatural melodrama where a woman meets her childhood love—who’s now a grim reaper—one week before her death.

Who plays the main characters?

Kim Min Ha stars as Jung Hee Wan, and Gong Myung plays Kim Ram Woo, the Grim Reaper.

When does Way Back Love premiere?

April 3, 2025, with Episodes 1 and 2 releasing together.

Advertisement

How many episodes are there?

The series has 6 episodes, airing weekly on Thursdays.

ALSO READ: April 2025 K-drama releases: Karma, Resident Playbook, Heavenly Ever After, and more; 12 shows to check out this month