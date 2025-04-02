Was Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored girlfriend RJ Mahvash in Lucknow for his IPL match? Here’s why netizens think so

The swirling dating rumors of Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash don’t seem to end any time soon. Though the two have not confirmed their relationship, eagle-eyed fans find a reason to believe it. Most recently, the popular content creator’s latest post has left internet users speculating if she was in Lucknow to be with Chahal to attend the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants match.

Yuzvendra Chahal was in Lucknow for his IPL match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on April 1, 2025. Meanwhile, the same day, RJ Mahvash took to her Instagram stories and posted a video of herself enjoying a swim while she played with a ball in the pool.

She captioned the post, “Mujhe swim karte time lagta hai main kar kar ke bohot aagey nikal gayi hu. Phir mud ke dekhti hu to usi jagah pade phach phach kar rahi hoti hun (I feel like I've swum really far ahead, putting in so much effort. But when I turn around to look, I find myself stuck in the same place, just splashing around)."

Post shared by RJ Mahvash

Though Mahvash didn’t specify the location, an eagle-eyed social media user pointed out that it was the swimming pool of the Taj Mahal Hotel in Lucknow. The user also shared a video of the hotel's swimming pool as proof. If the speculations are correct, then the fact that both RJ Mahavash and Chahal were in Lucknow on the same day further fuels their link-up rumors.

Video of Taj Mahal Hotel

Meanwhile, several internet users started discussion on the same and joined the dots with one user stating, "Dono ka humour bhi same hai" while another user quipped, "They know that we know that they know we know" and another user questioned, "How long are they going to deny it?"

Mahvash had debunked their dating rumors after their names were linked amidst cricketer's divorce rumors with his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma. Nonetheless, they caught fans' attention yet again when they were spotted enjoying a Champions Trophy match in Dubai earlier this year.

After tying the nuptial knot in 2020, Chahal and Dhanashree officially got divorced at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai on 20 March 2025.

