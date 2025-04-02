Sikandar vs Chhaava Box Office Comparison: Examining which film is leading based on their opening weekend collections
We are comparing the box office performances of Sikandar and Chhaava based on net business in their respective opening weekends. Scroll down to see the analysis.
Chhaava is leading the list of highest opening weekend grossers in 2025 so far. It is followed by Sky Force and then Sikandar. After the theatrical runs of Chhaava and Sky Force, now all eyes are on Salman Khan-led movie which recently completed three days at the box office. On that note, we are comparing Sikandar and Chhaava based on their respective opening weekends.
Sikandar vs Chhaava: Box Office Performances In Opening Weekends
SIKANDAR
Sikandar, which arrived in cinemas on March 30, 2025, i.e. Sunday, opened with Rs 25 crore at the box office. Starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the recently released film then earned Rs 27 crore on the second day which coincided with Eid festival. On the third day, AR Murugadoss' directorial venture minted Rs 18.5 crore.
Backed by Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar now has a cume collection of Rs 70.5 crore in the opening weekend. While Salman Khan's movie had big expectations for its start, it couldn't surpass Chhaava's three days run.
CHHAAVA
Released on February 14, 2025, Chhaava entered Rs 100 crore club in its opening weekend unlike Sikandar. Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, the film based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj started its journey with Rs 28.5 crore on Friday, coinciding with Valentine's Day. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, the historical drama then earned Rs 34 crore and Rs 46 crore on Day 2 and Day 3 respectively.
Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava boasts of Rs 108.50 crore collection in the opening weekend.
Net India Comparison Of Sikandar And Chhaava Based On First Three Days
|Days
|Sikandar
|Chhaava
|Day 1
|Rs 25 crore
|Rs 28.50 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 27 crore
|Rs 34 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 18.5 crore
|Rs 46 crore
|Total
|Rs 70.5 crore
|Rs 108.50 crore
As per their opening weekend analysis, Chhaava is leading the race. While Sikandar couldn't perform at its best in the first three days, it should cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the first week.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Box Office: Sikandar vs Tiger 3 1st Weekend Hindi Net India Comparison; Which Salman Khan's movie is a frontrunner?