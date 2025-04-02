Box Office: Ajith's Viswasam, Thunivu Lead; Can Good Bad Ugly emerge as his Biggest Hit?

Tamil star Ajith, who has been in the industry for more than three decades, has delivered amazing movies, with over six films crossing ₹100 crores, including Vivegam, Viswasam, Nerkonda Paarvai, Valimai, Thunivu, and the recently released Vidyamurchi. But the real point is that his highest box office collections so far are Viswasam with ₹180 crores and Thunivu with ₹194 crores. So, the question arises, can Good Bad Ugly emerge as his biggest hit?

Previously, Ajith's Viswasam grossed an impressive ₹180 crore at the worldwide box office, making it a super hit. Though critics and viewers found the film's plot predictable, with an over-reliance on songs and a somewhat disjointed narrative, Viswasam was a commercially successful mass entertainer. Guess what, the film also won a National Award for Best Music.

At the same time, Thunivu, a stylish heist thriller, showcased Ajith Kumar’s charismatic performance but faced criticism for a scrambled narrative, logical inconsistencies, and a lack of emotional depth in the flashback sequences. But the film collected ₹194 crores gross by the end of its theatrical run. If this is the case with films that have predictable stories, guess what will happen to the Box Office if Ajith does some extraordinary films?

Hopes are high for the film Good Bad Ugly now, an action-comedy film directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Ajith will be playing a triple role for the first time, increasing expectations. Fans believe this could be the blockbuster they have been waiting for.

In Tamil cinema, veteran legends like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, have achieved the ₹500 crore milestone, while another powerful star Vijay almost neared the ₹300 crore club. However, Ajith's big hits have just neared the ₹200 cr club and fans are now hoping that he will be breaking into the Big 500 Crore Club.

Viswasam has an amazing cast, including the stunning beauty Trisha Krishnan and S. J. Suryah, who has been consistently impressive with his negative roles. Rumours suggest that Sreeleela is making her Tamil debut with Good Bad Ugly. The film is hitting cinemas worldwide on April 10th. Get, set, go!

