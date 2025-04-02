Kim Soo Hyun might NOT have to pay 180 million KRW to Disney on Knock-Off cancelation; insiders reveal why

Kim Sae Ron is currently embroiled in controversy due to the dating scandal, which has caused significant fallout. Amidst the ongoing situation, Kim Soo Hyun has also been affected, particularly by the abrupt halt of the Disney+ series Knock Off or if it gets canceled. Furthermore, rumors have been swirling about whether the actor is required to pay a staggering 180 billion KRW in a penalty to Disney+.

According to Edaily, Industry Insiders and legal experts, such claims are highly unlikely and far from reality. In response to these speculations, Kim Soo Hyun has taken legal action, sending a clear message to advertisers and Disney+. He asserted that he had not caused any societal harm and should not be held responsible for breaching his contract or facing penalties. Instead, he emphasized the importance of awaiting the court’s judgment on matters related to defamation and false accusations.

How did Kim Sae Ron's dating minor scandal impact the release and financial situation of the drama Knock Off? The Disney+ series’ original April release date was postponed. Disney+, the content distributor, withheld the final payment until the drama's official release, according to industry insiders. The production company Arc Media, which reportedly invested over 60 billion KRW over the project's two seasons, was severely impacted economically by this decision.

Actors are rarely directly sued by major OTT platforms. They deal primarily with the production company, which in return contracts the actors, based on the terms of their contracts. The immediate financial burden and potential of legal action against the actor—a rare and highly complex procedure—would fall on Arc Media if Disney+ refused to pay.

Current industry standards have reduced penalty clauses to either double the fee or ensure a full refund of the original amount, but some prior agreements had penalty clauses of up to three times an actor's fee. High-profile actors frequently drop to sign contracts that have such high penalties.

The outcome of this case could take a while as Kim Soo Hyun fights to prove his innocence in court.

