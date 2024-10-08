Hear Me: Our Summer STILLS: Roh Yoon Seo transforms into strong breadwinner for Kim Min Ju in Hong Kyung starrer film

The upcoming film Hear Me: Our Summer has released new stills for Roh Yoon Seo’s character. She is seen taking on a strong independent role in this film. Apart from her, the work will also feature Hong Kyung and Kim Min Ju in the lead roles.

On October 8, PLUS M Entertainment released a new set of stills for Roh Yoon Seo’s character Yeo Reum in Hear Me; Our Summer. The images depict her life as the breadwinner for her younger sister Ga Eul. While focusing on helping her achieve his Olympic dreams, Yeo Reum really nerve had enough time to pursue her own goals. She only begins to reflect on her life and what she wants after she unexpectedly starts a relationship with Yong Jun. The film will narrate her love story and her self-discovery as the sacrificing older sister.



Having made her debut with the slice-of-life series Our Blues, Roh Yoon Seo quickly rose to fame with her extraordinary screen presence. She landed her breakthrough with Crash Course in Romance, which propelled her to mainstream stardom. She also played a pivotal role in Kim Yoo Jung and Byeon Woo Seok's heartwrenching film 20th Century Girl. For her performance, she bagged the Best New Actress at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.

As Roh Yoon Seo takes on a lead role on the big screen for the first time, expectation runs high for her charming performance. In particular, all eyes are on her chemistry with Hong Kyung, who will take on the role of Yong Jun in Hear Me: Our Summer. He is quite renowned for his organic performance. In 2017 he made his acting debut with a minor role in Queen of Mystery. In the following years, he set a strong foothold with School 2017, While You Were Sleeping, Hotel Del Luna, Lovers of the Red Sky, and more.

Meanwhile, ex-IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju will play Ga Eul, Yeo Reum’s younger sister. She is known for films and K-dramas like Tempted, A-Teen 2, The Forbidden Marriage, Connection, Undercover High School, The Fault Is Not Yours.

