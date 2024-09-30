Hear Me: Our Summer character posters show Roh Yoon Seo, Hong Kyung and Kim Min Ju communicate in sign language; PICS

Roh Yoon Seo, the rising popular South Korean actress will be soon seen leading the romance movie Hear Me: Our Summer. The movie has unveiled new character posters featuring Roh Yoon Seo, Hong Kyung, and Kim Min Ju as they bring youthful charm with smiles.

On September 30, 2024, Hear Me: Our Summer revealed new posters from the movie featuring the lead stars. The first poster shows Hong Kyung as Yong Jun as he makes a sign to click pictures hinting at his personality to click pictures with his eyes to remember someone. The poster further reads “I’ll show you my true feelings,” hinting at how he will express his feelings to Yeo Reum.

Roh Yoon Seo transforms into Yeo Reum in the second poster smiling brightly while making a hand gesture that means a cheerful face that spreads happiness raising anticipation for her character. Her poster reads “I’ll listen to your true feelings” hinting at the romance that blooms between her and Yong Jun.

Finally, in the third poster, we see Kim Min Ju as Yeo Reum’s sister Ga Eul who is a hearing-impaired promising swimmer. Her poster reads “I’ll convey our feelings” hinting at how characters in the movie will try to live fully in the moment and convey their feelings.

See Hear Me: Our Summer character posters here:

Hear Me: Our Summer is based on the hit Taiwanese movie of the same name. The movie is further set to premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), under the Korean Cinema Today’s Special Premiere section. Moreover, Hear Me: Our Summer will hit theatres in South Korea on November 6.

Hear Me: Our Summer will follow the coming-of-age story about love and self-discovery. The movie follows Roh Yoon Seo’s Yeo Reum who learns to understand her true feelings after being always living to support her younger sister and help her train in swimming. On the other hand, Hong Kyung’s Yong Jun is a guy who pursues love boldly after falling in love at first sight with Yeo Reum.

The film will depict how falling in love gives birth to a unique form of intimacy as one understands and shares each other’s language.

