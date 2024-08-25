Here is WHY Ji Seung Hyun issued public apology for role in Good Partner alongside Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun

Actor Ji Seung Hyun issued an apology for his role in Good Partner. The character he portrays cheats on his wife and hence the character has been receiving a lot of criticism. Here is what he said.

The actor conveyed that he was truly sorry. He sincerely apologize to Jang Na Ra's character Cha Eun Kyung, who was deeply hurt by his character's affair in the drama. He also apologized to Choi Sa Ra who is played by Han Jae Yi. Finally, he apologized to viewers for hurting their sentiments. Lastly, he added that he understands that this occurred because Ji Seung Hyun acted well.

The SBS drama Good Partner premiered on July 12. Kim Ga Ram is directing the project. She has previously created works like Nevertheless, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Vampire Detective, and more. Choi Yoo Na has written the script for the project.

Jang Na Ra will play the role of Cha Eun Kyung, who is a veteran divorce lawyer. Though a seasoned lawyer herself, she herself deals with the pain of ongoing divorce. Her life changes when she starts working with the rookie lawyer Han Yu Ri, played by Nam Ji Hyun, who challenges her ways and decisions. The two clash in ways and develop together.

Kim Jun Han will be appearing in the role of Jung Woo Jin, who leads this divorce lawyers' team. He is a kind and logical person who maintains the balance of the team. P.O. will play Jeon Eun Ho, who is a bright and dedicated person and also Han Yu Ri's mentor.

