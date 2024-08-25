Moon Sang Min cutely complains about Shin Hyun Been being ‘pouty’ during Cinderella at 2 AM poster shoot; Watch

Moon Sang Min, the noted South Korean actor who was last seen in Wedding Impossible is currently starring as a lead in the new rom-com K-drama Cinderella at 2 AM with Shin Hyun Been. Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Been showcased as a true playful couple during the poster shoot for their recent rom-com Cinderella at 2 AM. The behind-the-scenes poster shoot revealed the adorable chemistry between the leads.

On August 25, 2024, Coupang Play revealed behind-the-scenes of Cinderella at 2 AM’s poster shoot showing off Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Been’s playful couple chemistry which continues even behind the cameras.

In the new poster shoot video, as the leads are shooting a poster for Cinderella at 2 AM, Moon Sang Min complaints about Shin Hyun Been and says “Don’t be so pouty” to which the actress says “It’s a concept” (for the poster they are shooting). Shin Hyun Been laughingly adds that Moon Sang Min “always gets upset about things like this” much like his character Seo Joo Won.

While in the other scene, we see, Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Been introducing their characters. Shin Hyun Been says that Ha Yoon Seo is “a realistic person” and in comparison Moon Sang Min shares that Seo Joo Won is “a prince” which makes Shin Hyun Been burst into laughter.

Advertisement

Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Been’s chemistry is off the charts even during the poster shoot raising anticipation for their story in Cinderella at 2 AM. Moon Sang Min can be seen fixing Shin Hyun Been’s hair while she also pets his head endearingly. Towards the end, both leads complement each other and ask fans to look forward to their chemistry in the rom-com.

Watch the full video of Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Been’s lovey-dovey moments at Cinderella at 2 AM poster shoot here:

Cinderella at 2 AM premiered on August 24, 2024, at Coupang Play and is also available for streaming on Rakuten Viki. Cinderella at 2 AM follows the story of Ha Yoon Seo who chooses money over her chaebol boyfriend Seo Joo Won, who refuses to let go of her. He tries to win her back and make her believe in Cinderella-like love stories.

ALSO READ: Cinderella at 2 AM poster: Shin Hyun Been and Moon Sang Min have different perspectives on love and life; See PIC