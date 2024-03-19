Here's why BTS' V thinks Choi Woo Shik 'stole' clothes from his house; Watch hilarious Wooga Squad interaction

V also known as Kim Taehyung is a member of the exceptional K-pop boy band BTS. He is revered by fans and music lovers for his soulful vocals and his unique jazz music style. V is currently completing his mandatory military service, he enlisted on December 11, 2023, along with bandmate RM. V is part of the special forces of the South Korean military. The Winter Bear singer released his latest single FRI(END)S recently to soaring reception. BTS’ V in his Instagram story revealed that his friend, Choi Woo Shik might steal his clothes.

Here's why BTS' V thinks Choi Woo Shik 'stole' clothes from his house

After the release of V’s latest single FRI(END)S, there has been a series of music video reactions from BTS’ V’s friends and fellow celebs. In the first part of the music video reaction, LE SSERAFIM, Uhm Jung Hwa, Na Young Seok, Sung Dong Il, and Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae reacted to FRI(END)S music video. In its second version, V’s group of best friends Wooga Squad (Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and Park Seo Joon) reacted to his music video.

Watch the hilarious Wooga Squad reaction to the FRI(END)S music video and their interaction.

BTS’ V today shared an Instagram story revealing about the music reaction video that his friends had shot. The Rainy Days singer linked the video and in the caption disclosed that the place where Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and Park Seo Joon shot the video is his home.

V went on to reveal that the clothes Choi Woo Shik was wearing in the video were actually his clothes that were in his closet. In a hilarious and teasing way, V also went on to presume that Choi Woo Shik probably took or ‘stole’ those clothes from V’s house with him.

Know more about BTS’ V recent activities

BTS’ V like other members of his boy band is completing his military service in the South Korean armed forces. In his recent activities, the Love Me Again singer released a new digital single album FRI(END)S on March 15. The EP also features an instrumental, sped up, and slowed-down version of the song FRI(END)S. The music video now has crossed 14 million views on YouTube.

