BTS V’s FRI(END)S: Here are 5 things you probably missed in cinematic music video

BTS’ V has unveiled a magnificent music video for his single FRI(END)S. The music video offers a stunning cinematic experience one that is beyond imagination. BTS’ V is currently serving in the military, but like other band members V has created content for his fans and admirers while he is gone away. FRI(END)S is V’s latest release after his collaboration with UMI for wherever u r and his studio debut album Layover. Here are some things you probably missed in its music video.

BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S music video: 5 moments you didn't know you missed

1. V is in a time loop

One of the main themes in the FRI(END)S is the time loop. BTS’ V is caught in a time loop where he meets the same end which remains constant but other variables are subject to change. The world and the people are the variables that change. in one universe, the people are in love and happy, V is an outsider being the only one who is alone. In the second universe, the second V is in a happy relationship but his being happy has a consequence, the world this time around is abysmal and fighting. The time loop is in both universes BTS’ V at the end meets the same end, death by a car. Like in every time loop, this result remains inescapable.

2. V’s apartment

V’s apartment goes through some beautiful changes from one universe to another. The whole setup difference is representative of how we even objects change with our emotions. When he lives alone, V hardly has anything in his apartment it is as if he only has amenities enough to live on. He does not cook, he eats takeout in an empty room. In the second happier version, we see a change in V’s apartment, which most viewers must have missed. The takeouts are replaced by homecooked meals, the apartment is now decorated with paintings, plants, cutlery and so much more. The place in contrast to the previous one, now looks like someone lives there.

3. V’s attire changes in both universe and what it stands for

In the time loop V is stuck in, he is the main constant that does not change. He is present in both. But he is completely constant as his circumstances change in both universes. In one he is alone and dismal, and in the other, he is accompanied by his beloved and cheerful. Another important change is his wardrobe in the time loop’s two realities. In the version where he is alone, he wears clothes with a much darker tone and in another reality where is not alone, the tone of his clothes turns a bit brighter. To express the stark contrast in emotions this has been put forth by V.

4. A bold statement on the sad reality of the world

In both universes, V depicts a world that just lives in their own world and does not care about the people that surround them. The sense of humanity is long lost, in both universes in the time loop when V dies at the end, people around him are busy in their world and do not try to help him. In one they are busy loving and on the other fighting but irrespective of that they still ignore a person who is dying in front of them. This whole concept is a bold statement on the sad reality that reigns over today’s world.

5. Difference in V’s deaths in both universes

V’s death must have looked the same to you, but on a closer look, you will understand that there is a slight difference. For one, V when dies alone, is in visible pain and coughing up blood. There is a sense of having lived a life that was unfulfilling as if almost a waste. But in the second universe, where V has a girlfriend, he dies a much more peaceful death, he does not cough blood and dies peacefully. Also, one of the biggest differences is, in the second version, when V dies he has a subtle smile on his face, a symbol of a satisfying life.

V’s FRI(END)S music video is nothing short of a masterpiece when it comes to its execution and story. These were 5 things you didn’t know you missed in the music video, but maybe there are more so let’s watch it again.

