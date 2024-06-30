‘A Lot Less Stress’: Zac Efron Compares Onscreen Romance With Nicole Kidman In A Family Affair To The Paperboy

Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman finally get their on-screen happy ending!

The actors play love interests in Netflix’s comedy film A Family Affair. However, this isn't the first time they have shared the screen. Their first film together was The Paperboy, in which Efron played a younger boy who fell in love with an older woman (Kidman). Spoiler alert: that doesn’t end well! 12 years later, the High School Musical actor jokes that they picked up where they left off!

Zac Efron says romancing Nicole Kidman in A Family Affair was less stressful

During a chat with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that working with the Moulin Rouge actress on A Family Affair has been much more fun. "It was a different movie. What did Nicole call it? She called it swamp noir. It's a cool movie," he said.

He recalled their previous collaboration was raw and gritty. “We got the joy of getting to fall in love with a lot less stress,” he added. He joked that they got to “pick up where that left off and laugh and really live in it, which was great.”

In 2012's The Paperboy, Kidman’s character initially resists falling in love with a younger boy but eventually gives in. However, their story ends in a tragedy! In A Family Affair, a fun, goofy rom-com film, Efron plays mega movie star Chris Cole, who is struggling because of his unbridled fame.

When his fed-up assistant Zara (Joey King) quits her job, she leads him to find love in no one else but her mom Brooke (Kidman). After Brooke convinces Zara to get her assistant job back, the trio navigates the strange dynamic hilariously and ridiculously.

Efron reveals his favorite day on the set of A Family Affair

The Baywatch actor revealed that his favorite scene to shoot was his character’s meet-cute with Kidman’s character. "It was perfect," he said. “That's a really, really fun scene. We got to play and just get comfortable with one another.”

He added that filming those scenes with the Big Little Lies actress is always fun because of her wit and talent in constantly finding new things to explore and make distinct choices. “They're really fun to play with in those moments. It's all kind of a blur now, but I remember back, we laughed a lot," he added.

A Family Affair is available to stream on Netflix!