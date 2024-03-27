'A Lot Of Pressure': Jesse Metcalfe Reveals He 'Wasn’t Eating' And 'Working Out' For John Tucker Must Die Role

For 45-year-old Jesse Metcalfe, John Tucker Must Die was not just a career flipping film but also a challenging one. The American actor has worked across various shows and films like Fortress, Desperate Housewives, Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries and more. What was the pressure all about in the film? Find out.

How was Jesse Metcalfe’s journey with the film John Tucker Must Die?

During an onstage panel at Epic Cons Chicago on March 24, 2024, the actor recollected the moments of filming this film as his co-stars Sophia Bush and Arielle Kebbel were present in the panel. The Country Wedding actor began, “I was not eating, and I was working out three times a day.” This got many people in the audience shocked. He also recalled being at the gym, “anytime that I was not on set.”

Jesse Metcalfe was playing the role of a teenage womanizer, and to delve into the character, and be charming, “working out and eating salmon every night,” was a must. So Jesse took it “pretty darn seriously.” This came after Jesse Metcalfe’s role opposite Eva Longoria in Desperate Housewives that garnered him love and support. As this was his first major project, he “had a lot of anxiety” and that pushed him to have a strict diet and even stricter exercise routines. This added to the “pressure”. The co-actors also add how the film was difficult and “was rough in terms of body image” for all actors in the film.

What is John Tucker Must Die all about?

The film is a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor. It is directed by Betty Thomas and written by Jeff Lowell. A teen saga, the film sees Ashanti and Brittany snow played by Bush and Kebbel respectively be the love interests of high school jerk John. They want revenge and team up. The official synopsis of the film reads as, “A womanizing teenager's ex-girlfriends set him up to fall in love with a girl. Together, they seek revenge and want to see him go through the pain of a break up.” If you do not know, the film also starred Penn Badgley as Scott, who is now known for his role as Joe in the Netflix special You. As we wait to see what new Jesse Metcalfe comes up with and the film's sequel, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

