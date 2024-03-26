John Tucker Must Die Sequel In Works 18 Years Later; Confirms OG Cast Of Classic Teen Comedy

Nearly 18 years after the original film's release, a sequel to John Tucker Must Die is officially in development, as confirmed by the original cast. Stars Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush, and Arielle Kebbel delighted fans during a panel at Epic Cons Chicago on Sunday, March 24, where they shared the exciting news.

For fans eagerly anticipating the return of this beloved early 2000s teen comedy, more details about the upcoming sequel are provided below.

Inside Scoop: All About the John Tucker Must Die Sequel

At the aforementioned event, the John Tucker Must Die cast revealed that a script for the sequel to the film is already in the works.

“I've heard rumors of this script — there's a script,” said Metcalfe, aka John Tucker.

“It's apparently amazing,” he added, before asserting that though he hasn't yet seen the screenplay, he'd “definitely love to be a part of it.”

Just on cue, Kebbel, who played overachiever Carrie in the film, went on to reveal that she is involved in the script and it “does involve all of the OG cast.” As for Metcalfe’s character, he “may or may not get a chance to change” his ways, “which would be very exciting,” Kebbel added.

“Do I get to wear a thong again?” Metcalfe probed Kebbel, referring to the scene where his character posed on a bed in a thong and then convinced his entire high school basketball team to rock the undergarment while playing.

“We wanted to talk to you about that. We were thinking you'd actually, like, make your own brand, endorse it. It’d be a whole thing,” Kebbel replied, to which Metcalfe agreed, saying, “I'm here for it.”

“I can't wait to unleash this dad bod on the big screen,” he quipped.

Bush, 41, simply said, “Ready. To. Go.”

A John Tucker Must Die sequel is coming our way, ladies and gentlemen.

About John Tucker Must Die — It made Jesse Metcalfe a star

Released in July 2006, John Tucker Must Die grossed $68.8 million globally. The film centers on John Tucker (portrayed by Metcalfe), who juggles relationships with three girls from different high schools. Seeking revenge, the scorned trio recruits Kate (played by Brittany Snow), a new student, to disrupt his life.

The film was Metcalfe’s first-ever film appearance and the actor told People last year that it's still the role that he gets most recognized for. He also said he'd be open to the idea of a sequel.

Well, looks like his manifestation materialized after all.

Kebbel teased the Sunday John Tucker Must Die reunion in February via her Instagram.

