A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer: John Krasinski's Universe Expands As Lupita Nyong'o Takes Over

A Quiet Place: Day One trailer dropped on Wednesday and has kept its fans on the edge of their seats for what's coming next. The movie will cover the narrative of how it all started right from day one. The film is a prequel to John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's movie with a similar title. Some new names have joined the cast for this part, including Lupita Nyong'o.

The film's first poster released Nyong'o's picture, introducing her as Sam. Along with some new characters, there will be some old faces to be looked out for as they reprise their roles. Describing her character, the Black Panther actress told an entertainment portal that it's about "a woman who's on a day trip to New York City when the monsters arrive."

Further, she added, "We have these disparate individuals who collide into each other's lives, and it is at a very pivotal time for the world. How do they negotiate survival together? What we get is really interesting—and even surprising—chemistry in the characters that meet each other along the way."

A Quiet Place Film Series

A Quiet Place: Day One is the third edition of the series. The movie follows the story of a couple who struggle to live with their children amidst an apocalypse where some monsters intrude on their world. The movie parts have Emily Blunt and John Krasinski as the leads, while The Office actor played the writer's part. The third part, directed by Michael Sarnoski, will see Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Denis O'Hare as new characters.

Lupita Nyong’o’s previous works

Lupita Nyong’o’s filmography comprises her works in Marvel’s Black Panther series, The 355, Little Monsters, and a list of other hit movies. The 40-year-old actress won her first Oscar for Best Actress In A Supporting Role for her debut feature film, 12 Years A Slave. Nyong’o has some interesting projects in her bag, including Trevor Noah’s memoir adaptation, which she will be producing. Apart from that, the actress will also be working on an adaptation of her book Sulwe for Netflix.

