'Would See Ghosts All The Time’ Kate Hudson Recalls Her Childhood Paranormal Sensitivity

Celebrities are unique and special in their own ways, Not only do they have stardom and a large fan following, but they may also possess a sixth sense.

Kate Hudson opened up about her self-professed sixth sense on Tuesday’s edition of The Howard Stern Show. “You and your mother [Goldie Hawn] can see dead people, right?” asked host Howard Stern, to which a surprised Hudson replied, “I can see everything.” Hudson laughed out loud when Stern wanted to know if she could see the ghost of his late father. She later also opened up about how talking to spirits and ghosts worked for her when she was a child.

Kate Hudson talks about life after death

Kate Hudson talked about her psychic abilities and said, “It’s like, you get these sorts of messages... When I was a little girl, it was actually quite wild because I would see ghosts all the time.”She added, “I was a little bit like The Sixth Sense. Like, ‘I see dead people.’ It was a little bit like that when I was younger.”

Furthermore, when asked about life after death in this part of the show, Hudson responded that the afterlife is more of a scientific concept than we even know. I think it's very multidimensional. We think we should be all-knowing, but we're just not. And we'll see it when we get there, but I think it's going to be f—kin' weird."

In fact, the actress has been candid about her encounter with the supernatural energy. According to E! News, in 2014, she went on the Chatty Man Show and revealed that she once saw “the ghost of a woman with no face.”

Kate Hudson reveals her deep admiration for singer Stevie Nicks

Hudson, said later during the show that she wanted to channel Stevie Nicks in a movie about the legendary singer’s life. Showing admiration, she quoted, "I think any actress ever would want to play Stevie Nicks,” “especially people who love music. She’s, like, our No. 1 rock goddess."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will release her debut album, Glorious, on May 17, weeks after putting out her song Live Forever, an ode to motherhood and her 20-year-old son, Ryder, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

The duo tied the knot in 2000 and were married for six years before calling it quits for good due to them growing apart and wanting different things from life.

