Vince McMahon Gets Named In Trial Against Donald Trump By Stormy Daniels; Here's What She Said About Former WWE Boss

Trigger Warning: The article contains brief mention of sexual assault.

Vince McMahon’s troubles seem to be far from over. The former WWE Chairman has been caught in the eye of the storm ever since he was slapped with a sexual trafficking lawsuit filed by a former WWE employee, Janel Grant, in January 2024.

Since then, WWE has been doing everything to brush the topic under the rug. McMahon had to immediately resign as Executive Chairman, and WWE removed him from every public domain.

But his news keeps popping up every now and then. Now, Vince McMahon has been named in the hush-money settlement trial going against former US President Donald Trump. It was filed by former adult actress Stormy Daniels. While this should have been a Daniels vs Trump battle, McMahon made his way because of his friendship with Donald Trump.



What did Stormy Daniels say about Vince McMahon?

McMahon's name was mentioned on Day 13 of the trial by Stormy Daniels. Daniels said that she really wanted to ask Trump about pro wrestling, referring to his friendship with Vince McMahon, since the two were involved in the WWE storyline 'Battle of Billionaires' which was headlined at WrestleMania 27.

She laughed while standing in the stands while comparing the pro wrestling and adult film industries, saying, “It’s real when it’s not.”

Vince McMahon and Donald Trump have been friends for decades. Their friendship goes back to the 1990s, when Trump Plaza in Atlanta City hosted WrestleMania 4 and 5 in 1988 and 1999, respectively.

However, both of them, despite being billionaires, have landed in soup because of hush-money settlement cases filed against them. While McMahon has been publicly shamed because of the sexual trafficking lawsuit, Donald Trump too is facing a hush-money scandal, filed by Stormy Daniels.



A brief on hush-money settlement case involving Donald Trump

Donald Trump is accused of falsifying internal Trump records as part of a scheme to bury stories he thought could have damaged his 2016 Presidential campaign. Trump is accused of paying off two women, porn actor Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, who said they had extra marital sexual encounters with Trump.

Stormy Daniels has alleged that she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, while Trump has denied the accusations. If convicted in this case, Donald Trump could end up serving nearly four years in prison.

