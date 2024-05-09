Today, a post is doing rounds on X that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green said that he'd rather get a divorce from his wife than watch Los Angeles Lakers superstar, LeBron James play for another decade.

Draymond Green is known for his outspoken personality, but comments about his wife are usually off-limits. Plus, threatening divorce over watching basketball is a step too far.

Well, there is no record of Draymond Green saying this in an interview or press conference. The tweet has been posted by NBA Centel, a parody/ fan account. These accounts often create humorous content by mimicking the style of real celebrities.

Also, the video of Draymond Green talking about divorce over watching LeBron James play in the league has been generated by Artificial Intelligence.

LeBron James' longevity on the court has been fodder for jokes

Time and again, LeBron James's incredible longevity has triggered more playful jokes than mean-spirited ones.

Basketball is a young man's game, and most players decline significantly in their late 30s. LeBron, however, continues to put up impressive numbers well into his 40s. This has led to jokes about him being ageless, a vampire, or even a cyborg.

LeBron's longevity allows for funny comparisons. Jokes reference him playing alongside his son, who wouldn't even be born when LeBron entered the league.

The league itself has changed since LeBron started. So, there are jokes about how he's not only lasting but also adapting his game to keep up with the times. KUDOS!

LeBron James played his 21st NBA Season

LeBron James's 2023-2024 NBA season was notable. At almost 40 years old, James defied expectations by putting up strong numbers. He scored 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game over 71 games. This season made James just the sixth player in NBA history to play 21 seasons.

Also, on April 8, James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most minutes played in NBA history (including playoffs). Unfortunately, the Lakers' team performance wasn't what they had hoped for. Injuries and roster issues hampered their success, and they did not make the playoffs.