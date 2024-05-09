Gisele Gets Told To Have Sense Of Humor After Being Hurt By Jokes On Tom Brady’s Roast

Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, was advised to just go with the flow of the jokes after she said she was not happy with the fun made on the Netflix roast special on Sunday night. The Brazilian model reportedly stated that the live comic show was disrespectful towards the portrayal of her family.

Gisele Bundchen was reportedly told that ‘she needs to get some sense of humor’, a source exclusively told Page Six, as the supermodel was ‘affected by the irresponsible content’ and was ‘deeply disappointed’ by the jokes made on the live show, according to People. The sources further told the aforementioned media that “everything was all in good fun.”

A lot of jokes were made on Sunday night during Tom Brady's Netflix roast special, where several celebrities were dragged, including Tom himself, who took all the insults regarding his ex relationships, marriage, rumors with Kardashian, and many more. However, Gisele didn't enjoy it and stated it was ‘disrespectful’ towards the family.

The sources also told Page Six that the seven-time Super Bowl champion was unaware of anything to be said on the live show. Not just the former quarterback, but the others who took part in the show didn't know what would be said on Sunday night. "But as with any roast, they target public parts of your life."

Here is what was said in the Netflix roast special about Gisele Bundchen

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady made headlines for his unfiltered jokes, including Gisele Bundchen, whom Brady was married to for 13 years and welcomed two kids together. It was comedian Nikki Glaser who took over the center stage and dragged out the personal life of the five-time Super Bowl MVP.

She said during the Netflix live show, “You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back.” She then went harder with her jokes, saying, “How much would it suck for Tom... Omg, just knowing your ex-wife's new boyfriend could beat your a** while eating hers.” While many of the audience members enjoyed the joke, Gisele was not a fan of this humor.

