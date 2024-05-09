Arti Singh has been on cloud nine since she got married to her businessman boyfriend, Dipak Chauhan. They are setting a great example of a perfect relationship. In the meantime, newlywed Arti continues to delight her fans by sharing candid moments from her special day.

This time, the actress shared heartwarming snapshots from her bridal shower and penned a heartfelt note on her social media handle. Arti Singh also expressed gratitude to her sister-in-law, Kashmera Shah.

Arti Singh shares snaps from her bridal shower with a heartfelt note

The Bigg Boss 13 fame took to her Instagram handle and delighted her fans with pictures from her bridal shower. She wrote in the caption, “Bridal shower, thank u @kashmera1 for lovely lovely bridal shower. For loving me and attending every person. My every friend who came for showering so much love and attention. And also won’t forget when u hugged me in vidai and said I won’t cry coz u hv got such an amazing guy. U Wil always be happy and happy more then ever.”

Arti graciously thanked her Bhabhi Kashmera Shah for organizing the unforgettable affair and expressed gratitude to all who showered her with affection. Arti expressed her appreciation for the overwhelming love and support she received during the wedding, especially from Kashmera.

In the pictures, Arti Singh appears graceful in a blue one-shoulder short dress with a ruched front and a keyhole at the center. She kept her hair down in curls and accessorized with silver earrings and blue heels. Singh opted for a minimal makeup look.

Fan reactions

As soon as Arti uploaded the pictures, fans filled in the comments section and expressed their joy. A fan wrote, “Much love to uh guys, stay blessed.” Another fan commented, “Undoubtedly @kashmera1 is the best bhabi.”

More about Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan

Arti and Dipak tied the knot on April 25 at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. Before the wedding, they celebrated the pre-wedding festivities with family and close friends. Kashmera Shah organized a bridal shower for Arti Singh, which saw several TV biggies in attendance. Before kick-starting the pre-wedding celebrations, Arti sought blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

